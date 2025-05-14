The Delikkemer, an extraordinary feat of ancient water engineering from the Roman Empire, has become a popular route for tourists walking the Lycian Way. This remarkable structure, believed to have been built during the Hellenistic period and later used in the Roman era to supply water to Patara, is located in the Kaş district of Antalya, Türkiye. Visitors are taken on a captivating journey through time as they explore this historical waterway.

Stretching across a length of 22 kilometers (13.6 miles), the Delikkemer is a fascinating aqueduct made of interlocking stones, each with a hole in the center and large rock blocks. One of the most impressive sections of the Delikkemer is 200 meters (656 feet) long, standing proudly as a testament to ancient engineering ingenuity. The structure was designed to transport water to the ancient city of Patara through a siphon system, a remarkable achievement of Roman-era water management. Surrounded by beautiful forest and sea views, it continues to capture the interest of tourists.

Şevket Aktaş, the head of the Patara Excavation, shared that the waterway has existed since the Hellenistic period, with renovations carried out during the reign of the Roman Emperor Vespasian. The system remained in use until the end of the Roman Empire. According to Aktaş, the water source was located in an area once called Bodamya, now known as Islamlar Village. The water was carried along an ancient path stretching 22 kilometers to the city of Patara.

Water was brought to the ancient city through a combination of open and closed channels, as well as arches. Aktaş emphasized the significance of the Delikkemer, highlighting that similar aqueducts and arches can also be found in other major cities of the Roman Empire, such as Side, Myra, Aspendos and Perge. The Delikkemer holds significant structural importance in Anatolian archaeology. It was constructed on two hills surrounding a valley and operates using a reverse siphon system. The structure measures 190 meters in length, 9.5 meters in height and 3.5 meters in width. Water would flow through this arch and pass over five similar arched structures before reaching the city.

An aerial view of the Lycian Way, Antalya, Türkiye, April 28, 2025. (AA Photo)

The water brought to the city was stored in a main reservoir and from there, it was distributed to different parts of the city as needed. Aktaş explained that water was an essential resource in the ancient world, and the Delikkemer system is a true engineering marvel. The reverse siphon system is unique and reflects the architectural and engineering advancements of the time. Water systems were not only a practical necessity for Roman cities but also a matter of prestige, symbolizing the grandeur of the city.

Tourist interest

The historical waterway has also captured the attention of tourists and locals alike. Aktaş mentioned that the local community organizes annual walking events along the waterway, followed by festivals. The ancient water route, which once served as a vital lifeline for the city, has now become a popular hiking trail. Tourists follow the path of the water and eventually arrive at the ancient city of Patara.

The water brought into the city was channeled to the city gates and distributed to the port settlements. Aktaş further explained that lead pipes carried the water up to the city gate, where it would flow out from a central window opening, creating a stunning visual effect for those entering the city. The water feature was not only a functional part of the city but also a form of propaganda. As part of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's "Future Heritage" project, there are plans to restore the original water flow at the city gate, offering visitors a sensory experience that mirrors the emotions felt by those entering the city in ancient times.

Aktaş also provided insights into the working principle of the reverse siphon system used in the aqueduct. When the water system reaches a valley, the valley floor is either very wide or deep, requiring the use of a reverse siphon system. A water reservoir is constructed at the beginning of the valley, where it is stored. The water is then transported over a bridge via pipes to a reservoir on the opposite side of the valley. The key to the system’s success is the height difference between the two reservoirs. According to the principle of communicating vessels, the water levels in the U-shaped pipe's arms will always be the same. If the level of one arm is lowered and water is introduced from the higher arm, the difference in height causes the water to flow. The Delikkemer was built to transfer water from a height of 170 meters to 140 meters.