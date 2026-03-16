Excavations at the ancient city of Syedra in Antalya’s Alanya district have revealed a nearly 15-square-meter mosaic believed to date from the fourth to sixth centuries A.D., drawing attention for an inscription carrying a phrase still used in modern Turkish.

The discovery was made during ongoing archaeological work conducted under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s “Heritage for the Future Project.” The excavations are led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ertuğ Ergürer from the Tourism Faculty of Alanya Alaaddin Keykubat University.

Ergürer said the mosaic was found at the central entrance of one of the largest residential structures in the ancient city, which has a history stretching back nearly 3,000 years.

An aerial view of the ancient city of Syedra in Alanya, Antalya, in this photo released on March 16, 2026. (AA Photo)

According to the excavation team, the mosaic features geometric patterns and floral motifs and appears to have been created sometime between the 4th and 6th centuries A.D.

What makes the piece particularly notable are two inscriptions embedded in the design.

“One inscription in the center conveys a phrase meaning ‘use with joy’ or ‘use with good fortune,’” Ergürer said.

“At the entrance of the room, however, there is another inscription inside a circular border. The first word refers to jealousy, while the second suggests bursting or cracking. Together, the phrase carries a meaning similar to the modern expression ‘let the jealous envy.’”

Ergürer noted that encountering such a bold and expressive phrase at the entrance of a residence built roughly 1,500 years ago came as a surprise to the team.

Researchers believe the structure was one of the prominent houses of Syedra. The three-story building, centered around a courtyard and containing numerous rooms, was used from the second to the seventh centuries A.D.

Over time, different occupants modified the structure, adding new sections and additional floors while sealing off some areas. At a later stage, the section containing the mosaic entrance was covered, a factor archaeologists say helped preserve it in excellent condition.

Conservation work is now underway to protect both the mosaic and the structure. Conservator-restorer Selma Yağcı, part of the excavation team, said the mosaic was generally well preserved, though several sections required urgent localized intervention.

After stabilizing scattered fragments and filling the joints, the team applied protective surface treatments to secure the artwork.

Cleaning and conservation work on the mosaic is expected to continue as the excavation progresses.