Over 2,000 years ago in ancient southern Peru, in the plains of Nazca, ancient people created figures by making depressions or shallow incisions in the desert floor, removing pebbles and leaving differently colored dirt exposed.

Today, archaeologists are still uncovering these enchanting and mystifying creations and more than a hundred new designs have been discovered in and around the Nazca plain and surrounding areas which could bring new information to light about the mysterious pre-Columbian artworks that have intrigued scientists and visitors for decades.

Following two years of field surveys with aerial photos and drones, Peruvian and Japanese researchers from Yamagata University earlier this month reported the discovery of 168 new designs at the UNESCO World Heritage Site on Peru's southern Pacific coast.

The geoglyphs, huge figures carved into the South American desert, date back over 2,000 years and represent humans, cats, snakes, killer whales, birds and native camelids – animals such as llamas, guanacos and alpacas.

Jorge Olano, head archaeologist for the Nazca Lines research program, said the new figures averaged between 2 and 6 meters (6.56 to 19.7 feet) in length. The purpose of the Nazca lines, which could only be seen from the air, remains a mystery.

A general view shows one of the Nazca lines images found in the Nazca plain, southern Pacific coast, Peru, Dec. 19, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

This month's findings, however, are smaller and can be seen from the ground, Masato Sakai, a professor from Yamagata University who led the study, told Reuters. The figures, iconic vestiges of Peru's rich history, are about a three-hour drive from the capital Lima.

Researchers had already discovered 190 figures in the area since 2004. But the vastness of the terrain they cover has complicated efforts to study and conserve the heritage site.

Yamagata University said the research will be used in artificial intelligence-based surveys to help inform the lines' preservation.

Studies from the university in collaboration with Peru's government have helped delineate and protect the area, which is facing threats from urban and economic developments.

"Some geoglyphs are in danger of being destroyed due to the recent expansion of mining-related workshops in the archaeological park," Sakai said.