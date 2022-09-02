Trakya University Sultan Bayezid II Complex Health Museum, located in Edirne, allows tourists to try freshly made cold Ottoman sherbets to cool down on hot summer days.

Located on the north shore of the Tunca River in Edirne, which served as the second capital of the Ottoman Empire for a long time, the museum's eastern section called "tabhane" (guest-houses) has been transformed into a sherbet house.

Sherbet, a name derived from the Arabic word "sharba," which means "drink," was a very popular beverage during the Ottoman Empire as consumption of alcohol was very limited or forbidden. Although sherbet recipes vary, the basic ingredients include a mix of flower extracts, fruits, or herbs with sugar and water. It is also considered a healthy refresher with innumerable benefits.

Visitors going to the health museum can taste basil, lavender, vermicelli, plum, rose, cranberry, mint and cinnamon sherbets.

Director of Sultan Bayezid II Complex Health Museum, Ruhi Pehlivancık, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that thanks to the cooperation of Trakya University's President Erhan Tabakoğlu, they will be opening new sections to visitors.

Stating that the tabhanes functioned as guesthouses during the Ottoman Empire's reign, Pehlivancık said: "At that time, those who came covering long distances could stay in tabhane for three days free of charge and eat two meals from the soup kitchen. It is a kind of guesthouse of the period. Tabhane is a Persian word, 'tab' meaning strength, strength in 'hane' (house)."

Emphasizing that now tabhanes are serving as guesthouses today after the recovery process, he added: "During these times, guests could stay overnight. We provide stays as well, but they are deducted for short periods of time. On the other hand, visitors are able to rest for 15-20 minutes, half an hour and explore the complex, where they drink our delicious sherbet, tea, coffee and buy souvenirs."

Pehlivancık also underlined that prices of sherbet are offered at reasonable prices to introduce its culture to the masses.

Tourists visiting the Trakya University Sultan Bayezid II Complex Health Museum have the opportunity to taste the traditional Ottoman sherbets, Edirne, Türkiye, Aug. 31, 2022. (AA Photo)

Muzaffer Taytak, who came to visit the museum from Türkiye's Ankara, told his fascination to see Sultan Bayezid II Complex, one of the pinnacles of the Ottoman Empire.

Expressing that they liked the sherbet house and its complementaries, Taytak said: "We tasted the Ottoman sherbets from the people who prepared them, in their most natural form. It would be a pity for visitors not to see the sherbet house when they go to the museum. The taste is delicious."

"Currently, we are all aware of the harms of fizzy drinks. As healthy and natural options, sherbets should settle in the taste of our people. I believe that Ottoman sherbet is more beneficial than fizzy drinks," he added.

Nuri Erdal, who came from Izmir, said that they made a long journey to Edirne, but they winded down in the sherbet house.

Stating that Ottoman sherbet energized them, Erdal said that everyone should visit the museum and sherbet house.

Farmers Paulo and Bianco Borlino from Italy also visited the museum and tasted the Ottoman sherbets. The couple rested in the sherbet house for a while and thanked the officials for the beverage. Paulo Borlino said he tasted it for the first time and liked it very much.