Next week on April 25, Australians and New Zealanders will be celebrating the National Day of Remembrance Anzac Day, a public holiday historically established a year after the day the Anzac troops landed in 1915 that has become a pilgrimage of national identity in which thousands flock out from these remote countries to pay homage to their ancestors on Turkey’s battlegrounds. While the tradition endured a forced hiatus due to the pandemic, the ceremonies will resume this year, albeit in a much smaller capacity.

Thus, in honor of this momentous event that for many “Aussies” and “Kiwis” is a pilgrimage penned on their bucket lists, I hope to shed some light on some of the fascinating yet lesser-known tales only known by experts, such as our very own Australian expat, Gallipoli specialist, historian, tour guide and artist Craig Roach, aka “The Gallipoli Artist.”

Australian troops land at ANZAC Cove, in Gallipoli, Turkey, April 25, 1915. (Wikimedia Photo)

Catching up with Craig Roach prior to next Monday’s ceremonies to take place on the Gallipoli battlefields, I asked why it is that Turkey commemorates the Battle of the Dardanelles, and all military conflicts on March 18 versus the April 25 date of Anzac Day, to which he replied:

“The allies involved in the conflict commemorate the day of their landing, which was April 25, 1915. In Turkey, however, the date March 18, 1915, was of a significant naval battle that was, of course, a vital start of the World War I conflict,” Roach explained. "In fact, Turkey actually entered the war in November 1914, thus this naval battle was certainly not the first action by the Ottomans. However, this was a critical one with an interesting back story behind it,” he added.

SMS Goeben in a postcard before the World War I, before 1910s. (Wikimedia Photo)

“The Germans had donated two battleships, the Goebens and the Breslau, and they dressed the German sailors up as Ottoman sailors and sailed into the Black Sea to attack Russian ports and shipping. This was the moment that brought Turkey into the war when Russia declared war,” stated Roach as he delved even deeper. “In December 1914, more than 90,000 Ottoman soldiers marched to Sarıkamış to take on the Russians who had occupied the East for many years. Sadly around 60,000 Turkish soldiers died there, most without firing a shot, and froze to death.”

Moment that could alter Turkey’s history

Fascinated by Roach’s recalling of this territory’s military legacy, I asked if there were any interesting battle stories that he shares on his tours of the battlegrounds, to which he said: “I’m not one for boring folks with endless statistics. I am a storyteller, after all, and this battle has many stories and actions (that) could have led to a different outcome. The British and French came armed with modern weapons, however, the most important factor that led to their defeat was 'underestimation.' They assumed that the might of the British and French fleet would cause panic and the Ottoman defenders would throw down their guns and run. The Turks were well-armed and trained, battle-hardened troops, made so by fighting the two Balkan wars.

Turkish machine gun position with German officers during the fighting at the Dardanelles, Turkey. (Wikimedia Photo)

"One little-known incident that could have had a major impact on Turkey took place on the morning of the landing as two Australian units fought their way along the Second Ridge towards Chunuk Bair. Fighting their way to the summit of Baby 700, the two commanders of the 11th and 12th Battalions began to consolidate. The captain leading the 11th Battalion noticed a tall figure observing the battle from around a kilometer away. Later this was confirmed to be none other than Mustafa Kemal.

"The figure was seen giving orders to his troops as Captain Tulloch lifted his .303 rifle to his shoulder and aimed at this figure. It was an unlikely shot but would have had unimaginable results on the campaign and indeed the future of Turkey. Tulloch fired his rifle, his shot missed and, as they say, ‘the rest is history.'"

Indian Infantry Brigade land at Gallipoli having been shipped from Port Said in Egypt, at Gallipoli in Çanakkale, Turkey, May 1, 1915. (Wikimedia Photo)

‘Bill the Bastard’: A very heroic horse

While Roach has numerous battlefield stories – after all, he is an official tour guide for Mat McLachlan Battlefield Tours based in Australia – he also provides tours that can be organized throughout the year, as well as offers private tours to very special spots off the beaten track. In fact, there are so many that I plan to write an exclusive piece on the off-the-beaten-track and painting spots that Roach takes visitors to on his own private tours. But, for now, I want to talk about a very special horse named "Bill the Bastard," whose story is one of those hidden gems in the Gallipoli legacy.

“Bill was a horse that was considered unrideable and was used instead to carry messages between the Anzac and Suvla Sectors. He was targeted by Turkish snipers and injured a few times. After the Battle of Gallipoli, the horse went on to fight in the Palestinian campaign where, at the Battle of Romani, he and his rider galloped into withering gunfire and saved five men,” reclaims Roach, adding: “If any horse deserved a medal, it was Bill.”

Australian troops charge near a Turkish trench, circa 1915, in Çanakkale, Turkey. (Wikimedia Photo)

“After the war, Bill was once again to walk the trails of Gallipoli. He was used by the ANZACs to assist in the locating and burial of its soldiers. But then in 1920 when they left the area, the horse was given to one of the families tending the cemeteries and died four years later. Bill the horse was given his own CWGC (Commonwealth War Graves Commission) behind the Anzac Base Camp and the cemetery remains there, out of sight and out of mind. I knew it was there but it was inaccessible to the public. A couple of years ago I discovered an easy track around the base camp and now take my clients for a short walk and a visit to Bill.” Roach also writes a blog on his website www.gallipoli-roachie.com and is currently in the process of writing a new exclusive article on “Bill the Bastard’s” legacy.

Craig Roach, aka “Roachie” and the “Gallipoli Artist,” will also be showcasing his spectacular artwork of the region in an exhibition to be held in the lobby of the Buyuk Truva hotel in Çanakkale between April 21-26.