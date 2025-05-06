In the Tatvan district of Bitlis, southeastern Türkiye, efforts are underway to preserve and promote the "Nemrut's Camels" rock formations as a tourism destination. These unique rock structures, formed by the eruption of Mount Nemrut, are famous for their unusual shapes.

Bitlis Governor Ahmet Karakaya visited the area to gather information from local officials. During his visit, he spoke to the press, emphasizing that "Nemrut's Camels" is one of the most notable destinations in Bitlis.

The unique rock structures called "Nemrut's Camels," Bitlis, southeastern Türkiye, May 5, 2025. (IHA Photo)

Natural, historical gem

Karakaya highlighted that Bitlis is an ancient city, rich in both natural beauty and historical significance. He stated: "Here, we have 26 rock formations, known as the 'Nemrut's Camels,' which were created by a volcanic eruption believed to have occurred in the 15th century. This area is also steeped in local myths and legends. From a scientific perspective, Nemrut Crater is the second-largest caldera in the world and the largest in Türkiye. These rock formations, formed by the volcanic eruption, offer a visual feast for visitors. We are currently evaluating potential improvements in the area to further enhance its appeal. While small fragments may occasionally emerge from the ground, we currently have 26 rock formations."

Balancing protection

Karakaya emphasized the importance of preserving this area while ensuring its accessibility to visitors. He shared: "We must ensure the protection of this area. Since it is a cultural, historical and natural site, we aim to strike a balance between conservation and accessibility, allowing visitors to experience and appreciate its beauty. As part of the broader national park and geopark initiative we are working on for Nemrut Crater, we plan to incorporate this site into our conservation efforts. Our goal is to make this area a place where people can visit with their loved ones and enjoy its beauty. We will approach these efforts in a scientifically informed manner, not haphazardly. I invite everyone to visit our ancient city of Bitlis, a paradise on earth, with its rich history, cultural heritage and natural beauty."