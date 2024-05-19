The following quotes depict Atatürk’s philosophy, his commitment to education, democracy, cultural pride and the importance he placed on youth and the formation of the Republic of Türkiye.

"Peace at home, peace in the world."

The quote: “Peace at home, peace in the world” became a motto of the early Republic of Türkiye, which was established by Mustafa Kemal in 1923 after which he was given the surname Atatürk, meaning “Father of the Turks” in 1934 by Parliament along with the adoption of surnames in Türkiye, which previously did not exist. This slogan represents how having peace at home or in our homelands is how to achieve peace in the world.

“People of the world should be taught to give up envy, greed and spite and the welfare of all of humanity should have replaced hunger and oppression.”

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk did not have biological children, but he adopted several children during his lifetime, demonstrating his commitment to the well-being of the next generation. Among his adopted children, which are over half a dozen and predominantly girls, was Sabiha Gökçen, known as one of the world's first female fighter pilots and the first Turkish female aviator. Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul is named in her honor.

"Everything we see in the world is the creative work of women."

Atatürk was a strong advocate for women's rights and under his leadership, Turkish women gained the right to vote and stand for election in 1934, well ahead of many other countries.

"The most important thing in life is to be free. To be free, it is necessary to be educated, and the most important point in education is science and technology."

Atatürk was an avid reader and had a personal library containing thousands of books on various subjects, including history, philosophy and science. He believed in the power of knowledge and lifelong learning.

“Teachers are the one and only people who save nations.”

Atatürk was really big on education and would repeat this sentiment regularly, changing the status quo into one in which everyone equally had the right to pursue knowledge.

“Happy is he who says, 'I am a Turk'"

One of the most prevalent quotes of the founder of the republic, which has become the mantra of the nation.

“Türkiye's true master is the peasant.”

Giving credit to where credit is due, while Atatürk strived for a futuristic modernity, he also enjoyed the simple pleasures in life and was known to enjoy being in rural settings and dancing the traditional Zeybek dance.

"A nation that does not know its past has no future."

While Atatürk made radical changes to establish a modern republic, he placed high importance on understanding the ancestry.

“The Turkish Nation consists of the valiant descendants of a people that has lived independently and has considered independence the sole condition of existence. This nation has never lived without freedom, cannot and never will.”

"The cornerstone of education is an understanding of one’s own culture, heritage and language."

He initiated efforts to preserve and study Turkish history and pre-Ottoman Anatolian civilizations. The Turkish Historical Society was founded under his auspices.

"Education is the most important weapon to change the fate of a nation."

Atatürk was fluent in several languages, including Turkish, French and German, and initiated a language reform, replacing the Ottoman script with the Latin alphabet, which dramatically increased literacy rates in Türkiye.

“The foundation of our republic is culture."

From the Turkish script to music and clothing, Atatürk implemented a series of extreme reforms to reshape the Turkish culture such as modernizing Turkish attire by adopting Western-style clothing, including the famous Panama hat, and banning the fez, a traditional Ottoman hat.

“The foundation of a democratic society is tolerance and mutual respect."

"Independence means that the Turkish nation will live as an honorable nation. That is the basis for everything."

"To see me does not necessarily mean to see my face. To understand my thoughts is to have seen me."

"Liberty and independence are my character."

"Do not be afraid of telling the truth."

"I am not ordering you to attack, I am ordering you to die."

Mustafa Kemal was a fierce military leader, who lived by his own message of not fearing to tell the truth.

“A strong mind comes with a strong body”

Atatürk was an avid sportsman and particularly enjoyed horseback riding and swimming. While he admittedly had vices such as smoking, he encouraged physical education as part of a modern lifestyle.

"Everything we do in life will be aimed at happiness."

“The necessary thing for anyone to be happy and contented as long as he lives is working for the ones who will come after him rather than working for himself. One can reach the true delight and happiness in the life only by working for the existence, honor, and happiness of the future generations.”

“The happiest ones are those who have a character which would prefer their services to be unknown to all generations.”

"The future is in the skies."

It is as if this visionary knew that we would now virtually be conquering the skies, from our communication, our education and evolution, modernity is now approaching the lesser-known world above us and dependent on it.