Black Friday was originally known as the day following Thanksgiving in the United States, which is traditionally celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. It marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season and is notorious for being the biggest shopping day of the year. It was characterized by deep discounts, with retailers offering steep price cuts to attract customers, as well as 'doorbusters' – special limited-time offers available only for a few hours at the start of the day. This led to aggressive crowds, with stores opening early to accommodate the long lines of shoppers seeking to score a deal.

The term 'Black Friday' originally referred to the practice of retailers moving from being 'in the red' (losing money) to 'in the black' (making a profit) as a result of the surge in sales. It is believed that the day after Thanksgiving became a major shopping day because many people took the day off work in the U.S., were in a festive mood and were eager to start their holiday gift shopping. However, the concept of offering discounts on this day, which used to hold significance only in America, has now exploded into a global phenomenon. Many people, however, may be unaware that the day follows the American holiday of Thanksgiving and is linked to purchasing presents for the Christian holiday of Christmas that soon follows.

Even in Türkiye, where, over recent years, it has become increasingly popular, the term Black Friday or Kara Cuma in its translation is a well-known concept where people shop for items that have been significantly discounted. With the rise of e-commerce, Black Friday deals are no longer limited to physical stores and add to that the even newer concept of Cyber Monday, which is another major sales event that focuses on online deals, the sky is literally the limit on this popular shopping frenzy.

While this retail phenomenon has some benefits, such as convenience, huge savings and online and in-store options, it is also accompanied by controversy. The drawbacks for consumers include poor working conditions for employees due to extended hours and high demand, as well as safety concerns, with stampedes and fights leading to incidents of violence as shoppers rush to grab items. There is also the environmental toll from mass production, packaging and shipping, along with the resulting carbon emissions and waste. Additionally, Black Friday promotes overconsumption, encouraging people to buy more than they need simply because of discounts. The notion of 'limited-time offers' pressures customers to make rash decisions, leading to buyer's remorse or financial strain. Finally, unable to compete with big retailers and e-commerce giants, local businesses and independent stores are hurt as Black Friday and Cyber Monday further concentrate retail power in the hands of large corporations.

Buy experiences, not things!

A great way to take advantage of the offers on hand this Black Friday and Cyber Monday is to purchase something that will contribute to you and your loved ones’ lives by providing knowledge and experiences. Not only will this result in less buyer remorse, but it will also mean less consumerism and less carbon footprint. That said, here are some ideas of how to take the best advantage of the deals on offer for the betterment of all.

Airlines and travel companies often offer Black Friday deals on flights, vacation packages and hotel bookings. This weekend’s discounts could be a great opportunity to book your next vacation, or you could use this opportunity for a weekend getaway or even a staycation. Many hotels and resorts also offer discounted rates for weekend stays, as well as unique experiences like brunch or spa services.

Outdoor activities and adventure packages, such as horseback riding, zip-lining, kayaking, bungee jumping or skydiving, could be offered at a discounted price. You could also look for adventure package deals that combine multiple experiences, such as a weekend of hiking, kayaking and a massage. Alternatively, you could choose to book a cruise. Either way, this is a great opportunity to check off some of those bucket list experiences.

Concerts and theater-show tickets may be a steal at this time of year, or maybe take advantage of fine dining restaurant offers. Better yet, perhaps cooking classes are being offered at a deal for now or soon. To burn off those calories, check out if there are any fitness class deals or membership discounts connected to Black Friday. Many online class platforms are also offering discounts over the next few days and last but not least, online book retailers will also have deals for Black Friday.