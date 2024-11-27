For a Turk, it may seem strange that a holiday is centered around something that reflects how most people in Türkiye traditionally spend their lives: dining together with family and friends, enjoying a well-rounded meal with vegetables, fruits and meats, and sharing with others what they are grateful for. In Türkiye, the concept of gratitude is deeply embedded in both the culture and the language and the country’s tradition of upholding close familial, friendly and neighborly relations contributes greatly to people’s sense of belonging and well-being. In more Westernized societies, however, especially as modernization and technology continue to advance, so too does individualism, which unfortunately for many, leads to isolation. For this reason, the concept of Thanksgiving and its customary celebration is not only a long-anticipated one but also a model for all of us to strive for to achieve life satisfaction, maintain close relationships and continue to have things to be grateful for.

How Thanksgiving came to be

Thanksgiving is a national holiday primarily celebrated in the United States and Canada, with its roots in the harvest festivals and religious observances of early settlers. In the United States, Thanksgiving takes place on the fourth Thursday of November, which this year falls on Nov. 28. In Canada, however, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday of October. The reason the date is earlier in Canada is that, due to the country’s northern climate, the harvest season occurs earlier than in most of the United States. After all, celebrating and giving thanks for the harvest is at the root of this annual holiday.

The historical origins of the modern American Thanksgiving trace back to the Pilgrims, who in 1621 celebrated a feast to give thanks for a successful harvest. These Pilgrims, who had settled in Plymouth (now part of Massachusetts), invited the Wampanoag Native Americans to join them in a three-day feast. Not only was the celebration in honor of the harvest but it was also intended to give thanks for the help they had received from the indigenous people in surviving their first year.

In Canada, Thanksgiving became a national holiday much later in 1879 as a tradition by French settlers in the 17th century who celebrated feasts of thanks for successful harvests and was influenced by European harvest traditions and the American Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving also involves recognizing the complex history between early settlers and indigenous peoples. Growing up in Los Angeles, we would dress up as either indigenous people or Pilgrims in elementary school and discuss some of the many differences between these cultures. While the holiday is traditionally seen as a time for peace and gratitude, it’s also important to acknowledge the history of colonization and the challenges faced by Native American communities. Some people use Thanksgiving as an opportunity to learn about and reflect on these historical events.

In the United States, Thanksgiving is a federal holiday that falls on a Thursday and is followed by a long weekend of rest, with schools, businesses and government offices often closed. It marks the start of the holiday season, leading into Christmas and the New Year. These days, it is followed by Black Friday, which is essentially the busiest shopping day of the year in the U.S. While Thanksgiving is not traditionally a gift-giving holiday, as gifts are not exchanged and the customs are centered around dining on well-rounded, healthy food at home with family and friends, the day after has strangely become infamous for the discounts offered, leading to crowds descending upon stores in preparation for the gift-giving holidays that soon follow.

All about the feast

The Thanksgiving meal is one of the most iconic aspects of the holiday. While it is the favorite meal of the year for many Americans and Canadians, funnily enough, the signature dishes and their combination aren't regularly replicated on other days of the year. The steadfast centerpiece of a Thanksgiving table is a roasted and stuffed turkey. This can take hours to prepare and can be a source of both joy and strife for the cook. The stuffing is generally a mixture of cubed bread, vegetables and seasonings, which, as the name suggests, is often cooked inside the turkey. One of the most tell-tale sides of Thanksgiving is the tangy cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes with gravy are must-have accompaniments. The meal is complemented by the comfort food classic of pumpkin pie, often served with a dollop of whipped cream. Occasionally, a pecan pie may also make an appearance, along with other casserole-style dishes for the main meal. Mashed or roasted sweet potatoes or pumpkin may also be served with marshmallows on top as a savory dish. But the bottom line is that the “pumpkin spice” aroma, now popular in candles and coffee seasonings, is closely connected to the holiday of Thanksgiving. No matter what dishes or accompaniments are served, the presence of turkey and pumpkins at any Thanksgiving meal is a must.

Themes of gratitude, reflection

The most important tradition at Thanksgiving is centered around expressing gratitude, which is generally done by each person taking turns around the table to share what they are grateful for. To do this, people take time to reflect on what they are thankful for, such as family, health, friends and the good things in their lives. It’s a time to pause and appreciate blessings, big or small, and to give thanks for what one has.

The most important tradition at Thanksgiving is centered around expressing gratitude, typically by each person taking turns around the table to share what they are grateful for. To do this, people take time to reflect on things they are thankful for, such as family, health, friends and the good things in their lives. It’s a time to pause, appreciate blessings big or small, and give thanks for what one has.

Other traditions include attending parades, which are hosted by many large cities in the U.S., with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City being one of the most famous. These parades feature floats, balloons, performances and marching bands. Watching American football has become a popular Thanksgiving tradition, especially fitting after the lavish turkey meal, with tryptophan kicking in, which notoriously brings on relaxation and sleep. Many people also choose to volunteer on Thanksgiving, serving meals to those in need at homeless shelters or community centers as a way of giving back and spreading kindness.

In essence, Thanksgiving is a celebration of gratitude, togetherness and reflection. It’s a time for people to come together with their loved ones, enjoy a festive meal and appreciate what they have. Whether rooted in historical events or modern-day practices, the central theme of Thanksgiving remains the same: giving thanks and sharing joy with others.