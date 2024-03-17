As the Muslim world has now begun the challenge of daylight fasting for 30 days, it is an opportune time to highlight the immense benefits fasting can have and how to make the experience as pleasant and advantageous as possible.

Observing Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, requires preparation and dedication. Here are some tips to help make the fasting experience more manageable and spiritually fulfilling.

Intention ('Niyyah')

It all starts with intentions. Refraining from eating, drinking liquids, smoking or any other vices can be difficult, so it certainly helps to have strong intentions. For the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast purely for the sake of Allah and this intention, referred to as "Niyyah," and practice is one of the five pillars of Islam.

While the dates of the fast alter annually according to the lunar calendar, the timing of the Ramadan fast is from dawn to dusk, which this year means the fast will begin after sahur at around 5:45 a.m. and last until around 7:20 p.m. This means not eating or drinking for nearly 14 hours during the day.

This is in essence a form of intermittent fasting, the potential benefits of which include weight loss, improved metabolic health, better brain function, increased autophagy, reduced inflammation and even potential longevity, meaning it will literally extend your life. Knowing these health benefits can serve as even further motivation to see this as an opportunity to both reinforce spiritual values and improve physical health.

Suhoor (predawn meal)

The 5:45 a.m. breakfast and final meal before dawn is called sahur. The fast could be an opportunity to join the “5 a.m. club,” referring to those who wake up at that early pre-sunrise hour to optimize their health and productivity as well as take better advantage of the day.

But no matter what, sleep-deprived or not, make sure to have a balanced and nutritious meal before dawn that includes complex carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats, such as in a Turkish breakfast, to sustain energy throughout the day. Also make sure to drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration, which can lead to headaches and fatigue during the day.

Prayer and worship in Ramadan deepen spiritual connections. (Shutterstock Photo)

Prayer and reflection

The Ramadan fast is actually more of a spiritual cleanse for most Muslims who do it as an expression of devotion. They have an emotional and mental association with the practice, which is a strong advantage going into any fast.

Therefore, it is beneficial to set aside time each day and ideally in the morning to reset intentions, reflect on what you are grateful for and what you hope to achieve.

Avoid overeating at iftar

When breaking the fast, which is done at the evening iftar meal, it is important to avoid overeating. Start with dates and water to replenish your body's nutrients, as the Prophet Muhammad would, and then have a balanced meal.

Overeating can lead to discomfort and lethargy, which could make the night prayers (Tarawih) difficult. Likewise, increasing your calorie intake can also negate all of the health benefits one seeks from the endeavor.

Healthy eating

Consume balanced meals during non-fasting hours. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins, and avoid sugary and fried foods, as they can lead to energy crashes. As it is important to also get enough sleep, limit the hours you eat in the evening so that your body isn’t busy digesting when trying to slumber.

Moderate physical activity

Engage in light physical activity to maintain energy levels, but avoid strenuous exercise during fasting hours. Turks love to take long strolls after the iftar meal and many parks and pedestrian avenues will come to life in the late evening hours with some shops remaining open even later during the month of Ramadan.

Spiritual reflection

Use the quiet moments of fasting to engage in spiritual reflection, read the Quran and increase acts of charity and kindness toward others. Many Turks will carry tesbih prayer beads, which serve as a reminder of their intentions.

Patience and perseverance

Understand that fasting may present challenges, such as hunger, thirst and fatigue, but remember this will make you more resilient. Exercise patience and perseverance, knowing that these challenges are opportunities for spiritual, emotional and mental growth.

Sleep and rest

Ensure you get enough rest during the night to support your body through the fasting day. Getting enough sleep will help you stay focused and energized during the day. Our experience of the world changes drastically whether we are rested or not, meaning how much sleep we get affects us profoundly.

Luckily, there are a few easy hacks such as searching out early morning and sunset sunlight to reset your circadian clock. Disconnecting from blue light and distractions such as television and telephones a few hours before sleep and lowering the lights are all said to be beneficial to getting to bed earlier.

Stay connected

Stay connected with your community and family members. Share meals and prayers together, which fosters a sense of unity and support during the fast and is an integral part of the Ramadan experience. Being with others will make the fast easier and more fun, it helps hold you accountable and everyone provides positive peer pressure to one another.

Remember, Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink but also about spiritual reflection, self-discipline, family and social connection, and increased devotion to Allah. By following these tips and traditions for Ramadan, you can have a more fulfilling fasting experience.