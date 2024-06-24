The Consulate General of India in Istanbul, in partnership with Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (IBB) Spor Istanbul, organized the celebration of the 10th edition of the International Day of Yoga at the scenic Sarayburnu Park on July 21.

This is the fourth year running that the consulate and the IBB have partnered to make the event a success. Previous locations include a floating platform on the Bosporus and the historic Halic Congress Center. Yoga and fitness enthusiasts across Istanbul look forward to this event throughout the year.

The program started with a speech from Consul General Mijito Vinito expressing thanks to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Spor Istanbul for their support in organizing the event.

Highlighting this year’s theme of "Yoga for Self and Society," the consul general spoke about the wide support for yoga in the U.N. and its benefits in physical and mental fitness as well as bringing relief from stress and anxiety.

This year, the consulate also conducted a social media campaign in the run-up to the event, showcasing the positive impact on health, immune system and psychology for children and in countering lifestyle diseases.

Apart from this flagship event, this year, the consulate also partnered with municipalities in Corlu, Bursa, Bodrum and Sariyer in Istanbul to hold curtain-raiser events in the run-up to the main event. Follow-up events with the Beşiktaş and Şişli municipalities are also planned in the coming days.