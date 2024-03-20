The Embassy of Italy in Ankara, in collaboration with Turkish universities, commemorated the eighth Design Day, fostering a fruitful exchange of ideas and innovation between the two nations. Ambassador Giorgio Marrapodi led the event, where young Turkish students shared their cool projects combining design and eco-friendliness in the third edition of "SUSTAIN-IT."

Organized by professor Bahar Gedikli, the Italian design ambassador in Ankara, the event showcased how Italy and Türkiye are working together to boost creativity. This year's Design Day theme, "Creating Value – Inclusivity, Innovation, and Sustainability," inspired projects that drew from the icons and excellence of "Made in Italy" production and supply chains.

In his opening speech, Ambassador Marrapodi highlighted how important Design Day is for supporting young talents and strengthening the friendship between Italy and Türkiye. He highlighted how the event helps spread the word about Italian design skills and encourages young people to come up with new ideas.

The event attracted diverse attendees, including academics, students, designers, architects, journalists and industry professionals, highlighting the broad interest and support for collaborative initiatives in the design field.