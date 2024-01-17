Beyond global fame, Italians are looking to take it even further, seeking to make their cuisine popular in outer space. Italian cuisine is to be recognized as an intangible UNESCO World Heritage, and part of that bid is to serve pasta to the astronauts on the new International Space Station (ISS) mission. Fittingly, one of those astronauts is Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei.

The astronauts are set to start their journey into space from Florida on Wednesday, Jan. 17, with numerous scientific experiments on their menu. Italy’s Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida leads the special “Italian Space Food” project and envisions astronauts eating pasta on Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3).

Villadei is unlikely to have to do much convincing of his fellow travelers, even if the pasta and sauce are a mere ready meal. He and the three other astronauts have already tried the dish during their pre-blast-off quarantine.

The space mission (plus pasta) is set to launch on International Italian Cuisine Day, a coincidence likely to please the government in Rome. Since taking office more than a year ago, the government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, bent on tradition, has been promoting everything “Made in Italy.” The World Day of “cucina italiana” and the space project came at just the right time and Meloni was delighted to bring “excellent food and an iconic product like pasta” into the heavens.

Meanwhile, on Earth, people are preparing to mark International Italian Cuisine Day with events and food festivals worldwide. The celebration is held on the feast day of St. Anthony the Great, a Christian monk who is the patron saint of butchers.

But how traditional is Italian cuisine? Critics are increasingly saying that “typically Italian” is merely a smart marketing strategy for food that also strengthens the nation’s sense of identity, a key concern for the right-wing government.

Italian historian Alberto Grandi says that "cucina italiana" is not traditional but just a couple of decades old and that much can be attributed to good marketing, Rome, Italy. Jan. 12, 2024. (dpa Photo)

Is pasta not so traditional after all?

One critic is historian Alberto Grandi, whose comments have repeatedly led to fury in his home country. His thesis on Italian cuisine is that “cucina italiana” is not traditional but just a couple of decades old and that much can be attributed to good marketing. “You could say that almost everything said about Italian cuisine is wrong,” Grandi told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa).

Grandi shot to fame with his work “Denominazione di Origine Inventata (DOI)” (which translates as “invented designation of origin”), a corruption of the DOP seal for Italian goods, meaning protected designation of origin. He has also launched a podcast called DOI.

Grandi says most Italians first heard of pizza in the 1950s. Carbonara originates from the U.S. as a dish, and he sees tiramisu and panettone as relatively recent inventions. In his view, the best Parmesan – named after the northern Italian region of Parma, is produced in the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Furthermore, the famous Pachino tomatoes – named after Pachino in southern Sicily – were cultivated by researchers in Israel.

Grandi says Italians want to halt the further development of their cuisine. History shows that dishes considered 100% Italian these days result from crossbreeding, substitutions and imitations. “Italians didn’t teach the world how to cook; they learned it as migrants in the countries where they worked,” he argues.

Italy's government is beating the drum for cucina italiana and wants to make it an Intangible World Cultural Heritage item, Rome, Italy, Jan. 12, 2024 (dpa Photo)

Grandi’s theories prove indigestible at home

The writer’s ideas are causing a stir in Italy, and the government in Rome was even driven to action after an interview in the British Financial Times newspaper last year.

”I believe that today, cuisine is the last element of their identity that Italians have left. That’s why they get furious when the history of our recipes is called into question,” says Grandi. “Italy wants to stop time, to live in an eternal present, with no past and no future. But it is exactly this attitude that will destroy our image.”

He doubts that a world day and putting pasta in space will do his nation’s cuisine any favors. In his view, the International Day of Italian Cuisine is simply another advertising initiative. He says the same about the project of putting pasta in space.

But he says such public relations activities are not merely the work of Meloni’s right-wing government. “Tradition and cuisine are cross-cutting issues that even the left rides on to a certain extent.”

The proof, meanwhile, is at least partly in the pudding. It remains to be seen whether the food consumed by the ISS astronauts will go down well – and whether that project might bring Italian cuisine a step closer to coveted UNESCO World Heritage status.