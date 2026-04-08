A rare cross-border conservation effort between Japan and Indonesia is offering new hope for the survival of critically endangered orangutans, as two zoos collaborate on a carefully planned breeding program, media reports said Saturday.

At the Tobe Zoological Park in western Japan, a 15-year-old male Bornean orangutan named Hayato has reached maturity, but a shortage of potential mates within the country has long hindered breeding efforts for the species, Kyodo News reported.

The challenge prompted an international partnership with Taman Safari Indonesia, which first proposed a joint conservation initiative in 2018.

The collaboration gained momentum with a formal wildlife protection agreement signed between Ehime province and Indonesia in 2024, followed by a breeding loan deal between the two zoos in 2025.

Under the agreement, a female Bornean orangutan named Jennifer was transferred to Japan in late 2025. Since going on public display earlier this year, she has quickly become a major attraction, while also representing a critical step in conservation efforts.

Both orangutans are now within breeding age, raising hopes for conservationists that the pairing could contribute to increasing the population of the species, which is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Zoo officials said the initiative is not only about breeding but also about raising public awareness.

Caretakers describe Jennifer as intelligent and calm, noting her fondness for local fruit – a small but symbolic connection between the international effort and its Japanese setting.

If successful, the program could serve as a model for future global cooperation to protect endangered wildlife.