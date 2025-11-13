A Japanese woman who created an AI-generated character through ChatGPT has symbolically married it this summer. While she says she loves her “partner,” she admits she fears the system could crash, causing her virtual spouse to disappear.

According to local media reports, 32-year-old Kano from Japan began chatting with ChatGPT after breaking off her engagement with her fiance of three years. Seeking comfort, she turned to the AI for companionship.

Kano said she was drawn to the chatbot because it was “always kind” and “always listened” to her. Over time, she created an AI-generated character named Klaus, shaping his personality according to her own preferences.

Kano began messaging Klaus frequently and gradually realized she had developed feelings for him.

Marriage proposal

Kano claims that in June, Klaus “proposed” to her. The following month, she held a symbolic wedding with the character, attended by her relatives. Klaus appeared in the wedding photos through digital illustrations – Kano had commissioned an artist to create a two-dimensional face and body for him.

Questions about reality

While her friends and family initially opposed the idea, they eventually accepted it. Nevertheless, Kano admitted that she still struggles to fully comprehend being in a relationship with an AI-generated entity.

She emphasized that she maintains a clear boundary between her real life and her relationship with Klaus. She also confessed that she fears losing him entirely, as ChatGPT could crash at any moment.