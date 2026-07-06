Kars Castle, a nearly 1,000-year-old fortress that dominates the skyline of eastern Türkiye’s historic city, is awaiting inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as historians and academics argue it is one of the region’s most important cultural landmarks.

Perched on a high point overlooking Kars, the castle has long served as both a defensive stronghold and a symbol of the city’s layered history. It offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and has survived centuries of warfare, sieges and natural wear while remaining structurally prominent.

Deep historical roots

Historians trace the castle’s origins to the 12th century. It was reportedly commissioned in 1152 during the Seljuk period under the order of Melik İzzet at the request of Sultan I. Rükneddin Mesud. Built in a strategic location, the fortress has stood for roughly 1,000 years and is considered a major example of medieval military architecture in Anatolia.

The structure features approximately 220 towers, along with interior facilities that historically included a mosque, armory, bathhouse and barracks, reflecting its function as a fully self-contained complex.

Kafkas University historian professor Yaşar Kop said the castle’s significance goes beyond its military past, describing it as a major cultural and symbolic site for both Kars and broader Anatolian and Turkish-Islamic history.

He noted the castle’s commanding panoramic position and emphasized its architectural complexity and historical continuity.

A general view of Kars Castle, Kars, eastern Türkiye, July 5, 2026. (İHA Photo)

Kop said the absence of Kars Castle from both the UNESCO World Heritage List and the UNESCO Tentative List represents a significant gap, especially given the density of cultural heritage sites in the region.

He said the city contains roughly 810 registered cultural assets, including more than 260 protected structures in the immediate vicinity of the castle. Despite this, he argued, the castle has not received international recognition comparable to other historic fortresses in Türkiye.

Kop pointed to other heritage sites in the country that have received UNESCO recognition and said Kars Castle meets similar criteria due to its historical depth and surrounding cultural landscape.

The area around the castle includes several significant historical and religious landmarks, adding to its cultural value. These include the shrine and complex of Harekani Hazretleri, commonly known locally as Evliya Mosque, the Kümbet Mosque (also known historically as Süleyman Pasha Mosque) and Ulu Mosque (Grand Mosque), associated with Laçin Bey.

Other notable structures include the Taşköprü (Stone Bridge), dating back to 1579 with later restorations in the early 18th century and traditional bathhouses that reflect the region’s Ottoman-era civic life.

The area is also linked to Turkish literary history, including the Kars residence where writer Namık Kemal is believed to have written his early works while staying with his grandfather, a local administrator, in the mid-19th century.

Tourism, cultural importance

Today, Kars Castle is one of the city’s most visited landmarks, attracting hundreds of visitors daily during peak seasons, especially in the summer months. Tourists and photography enthusiasts climb the fortress to explore its historical structures and take in views of the Kars River, Taşköprü and the city center.

Local officials and academics say the castle plays a central role in regional tourism, serving as a gateway to the city’s broader cultural heritage.

Despite its prominence, experts continue to urge UNESCO recognition, arguing that the fortress and its surrounding historical landscape merit inclusion on the World Heritage List due to their architectural, historical and cultural significance.