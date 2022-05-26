British top model Kate Moss has been staying in a detox facility in Turkey after testifying in Hollywood's biggest trial.

Moss, who testified over video on Wednesday in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, was spotted out in the Bodrum district of Muğla on summer vacation. The wellness resort where the model has checked in is known to offer special detox programs that use completely natural methods.

Moss has come to Bodrum on holiday in previous years.

Bodrum is one of the most popular Turkish resort towns with its turquoise waters and sandy beaches.

During her testimony in the trial, Moss shut down the rumors that Depp pushed her down a flight of stairs while the two were dating. Moss said that she slipped down the stairs after a rainstorm while the couple was on vacation in Jamaica and that Depp came to her aid after the fall.