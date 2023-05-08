Did Neil Armstrong really step onto the surface of the moon, or was it all just a giant hoax, maybe a brilliant film directed by Stanley Kubrick? There have been many conspiracy theories surrounding the Apollo 11 mission to the moon, and the latest person to doubt the legitimacy of the moon landing has been Dmitry Rogozin, former boss of Russia's Roscosmos space agency.

Rogozin said that he was skeptical of the narrative of whether the Apollo 11 mission of the United States ever landed on the moon in 1969, claiming that he has yet to see sufficient proof.

Rogozin stated that around a decade ago when he was still employed by the Russian government, he started his own pursuit to uncover the truth. He doubted whether the Americans had genuinely landed on the moon after observing how fatigued Soviet cosmonauts appeared upon their return from spaceflights, in contrast to the seemingly unaffected state of the Apollo 11 crew.

According to Rogozin who said on his Telegram channel, he searched for answers until the point when he was named head of Roscosmos in 2018, upon which he continued to look for answers. However, no proof was offered to Rogozin, and instead, he was chastised by many anonymous academics for damaging the "sacred cooperation with NASA."

The former chief of Roscosmos concluded by saying that despite significant technological progress since the late 1960s when the U.S. purportedly accomplished the remarkable feat of landing on the moon, they appear to be presently incapable of achieving it again.

The Apollo 11 mission was the first manned journey to the moon in history, with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin being the first people to walk on the lunar surface.

President Vladimir Putin committed in April to restart Russia's lunar program.