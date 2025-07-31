In a counterfeiting operation in Shanghai, approximately 5,000 fake Labubu toys, valued at around $1.7 million, were seized.

Police in Shanghai have uncovered a gang producing and selling counterfeit versions of the wildly popular Labubu toys. According to state media, eight individuals were taken into custody during the operation and around 5,000 fake toys – worth nearly $1.7 million – were confiscated.

Labubu figures are produced by Pop Mart, a Beijing-based toy company and enjoy massive global popularity. These fuzzy, toothy characters have even been spotted in the bags of celebrities like Rihanna and Dua Lipa. They typically sell for around $40 and are released in limited editions, resulting in long lines and high demand worldwide.

Beware of ‘Lafufu’ threat

Meanwhile, a growing number of counterfeit toys – dubbed "Lafufu" by social media users – have begun circulating, especially on online platforms. Most are also made in China and are harming Pop Mart’s brand value.

The Shanghai operation began after a customer realized the Labubu they purchased online was fake and reported it to Pop Mart. The company then alerted authorities, prompting an investigation.

Initial findings revealed that an online shop, which sold various electronic products (such as fans, speakers and gaming consoles), was also at the center of the counterfeit toy operation. During a warehouse raid, police seized 5,000 counterfeit toys, along with fake Pop Mart labels and security stickers. Eight suspects were detained.

Labubu theft cases

This isn’t the first time Labubu toys have made headlines due to crime. Last year, a family in Singapore was caught on security cameras stealing Labubu figures from vending machines. In June, thieves in California stole several Labubu toys, along with electronics, from a store.

Pop Mart officials have stated that they will continue to fight counterfeiting and urge customers to purchase only through official sales channels.

How did the Labubu storm begin?

The Labubu character was created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung in his 2015 book series "The Monsters." Inspired by Northern European mythology, Labubu stands out with its small horns, sharp teeth and adorably "evil" appearance.

In 2019, China-based toy company Pop Mart licensed the character and launched it in the “blind box” format. This sales model – where customers buy sealed boxes without knowing which version of the toy is inside – helped drive the toy’s explosive popularity. Some boxes include “lucky” figures, while others feature “witch” or “monster” themed variants.

The opening of the first Labubu doll store in Berlin, Germany, July 25, 2025. (AFP Photo)

How did it go global?

Labubu’s international breakthrough came in 2024, when Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink was spotted carrying one in her bag. Her post went viral, rapidly boosting the toy's appeal beyond China.

Soon after, other global celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa were seen with Labubu, turning the toy into a worldwide trend via social media and TikTok.

According to Pop Mart’s 2024 data, the "The Monsters" collection (Labubu and friends) generated $870 million in revenue during the first half of the year. By 2025, the company’s profits had surged by 350% compared to the previous year, with overall revenue increasing by nearly 200%. Pop Mart’s market valuation has now reached the $40 billion mark.