Check out these German concepts and words that perfectly describe many emotions and the state of mind many of us can resonate with but have never been able to put into words.

The Germans, however, have managed to master a number of insightful concepts and fit them concisely into easily understandable words that are part of their daily language and overall mindset.

While the true essence evoked by the words in German is lost in translation to English, the following are some of the most insightful feelings that the Germans resonate with and have coined in their language that I believe everyone should know.

Wanderlust, A Lust for Wandering

The German language has many expressions related to mental states surrounding travel. Concepts that can take full sentences to explain in English are efficiently pieced together in German to make simple, somewhat logical sense. Take Wanderlust, for example, a word that has made its way into many languages and familiarly means the itch to travel to new and different locations in the world. So simply put, yet we can all comprehend the immense impulse to not stay in one location, which the word also refers to.

Fernweh, Distance Ache

While in German, there is a word "Heimweh," which means homesickness, there is also a word that means the opposite, "Fernweh." In English, the concept can be described as having "farsickness," i.e., a yearning to be in a far-off place, whether you have been there before or not. It is that immense longing to be somewhere else, far from where you are now.

Sehnsucht, Longing for the Unknown

The German word "Sehnsucht" can be translated into English in many ways, such as to have yearning or craving, but the word as a concept and its roots can refer to a lingering illness of heart-wrenching pining for something indefinite or yet unknown.

Reisefieber, Travel Fever

Everyone knows someone who has "Reisefieber," which translated into English means travel fever. But, what it refers to is those individuals who get into a state of anxiety before traveling. These are the travelers that pack early, check to make sure they have their travel documents multiple times and get to the airport to check in hours before they actually need to.

Sauregurkenzeit, Pickle Time

In German, the summer holiday is referred to as "Sauregurkenzeit," which in English means pickle time and refers to the time of year when people set aside time to rest and just marinate in the sun!

Vorfreude, Joyful Anticipation

The German language has captured that exciting jittery feeling of anticipating something wonderful that is to come with the word "Vorfreude," which in English means joyful anticipation. It is the feeling of anticipating a pending trip or anything one can dream of.

Waldeinsankeit, Woods Solitude

The German word "Waldeinsankeit" is a derivative of the two words for "woods" and "loneliness" or "solitude," but together, it implies the feeling we get when we are walking alone in a forest.

Torschlusspanik, Closing-gate panic

In reference to the panic in medieval times when peasants had to rush back before nightfall to arrive before the city gates would shut, Torschlusspanik now regularly refers to the stress of being close to a deadline. The state of mind that it infers can also refer to the anxiety that arises when one realizes that time is slipping by and swift action on something needs to be taken immediately; otherwise, there may be dire consequences or great opportunities lost. It is the panic that surfaces when you know you have to achieve something before it is too late.

Kummerspeck, Grief Bacon

Many of us have been there, but we didn't have such a catchy word to come to mind to realize our mental state. That is "Kummerspeck," which is the combination of the words for grief and bacon, but it refers to the weight gained when we are sad about something or depressed.

Honigkuchenpferd, Honey Cake Horse

It's not all doom and gloom, the Germans have the most wonderful word to describe someone who is extremely happy and it is "Honigkuchenpferd," which means honey cake horse. Believed to refer to a ginger horse cake, in Germany, people call "having a huge grin" you can't hide as "smiling like a honey cake horse!"

Zweisankeit, Double Solitude

A combination of the German word for solitude and loneliness and the number two, "Zweisankeit," actually infers togetherness and unity. The word's roots are derived from the word for aloneness and thus, the sentiment, which is hard to capture in English, is one that encompasses a feeling of unity in aloneness. In other words, instead of "oneness," it is "twoness."

Geborgenheit, Feeling Secure

While the German word "Geborgenheit" can best be translated into English as feeling secure, the emotion it actually evokes is a deep one of comfort and love. It is that feeling of embracing someone you love, being with close family, or being used for the satisfaction of eating your favorite comfort food. It is in a sense that feeling and awareness you are in the most secure and comforting moment you can be and enjoying it to the fullest!

Weltschmerz, World Pain

In my own humble opinion, the most important we need to memorize by heart on this list is "Weltschmerz." Translated into English as "World Pain." Weltschmerz refers to the depression we feel when we compare the ideal state of the world with the actual state of the world. It is that overwhelming sadness we feel when we realize the world we live in fails to live up to our expectations.