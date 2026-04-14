Cape Town, the legislative capital of the Republic of South Africa, hosted the event called “Lumenocity,” the continent’s first large-scale light art festival.

Held in the city’s historic Company’s Garden from April 9-12 under the theme “The Sparkle of the Continent: From Past to Future,” the festival featured more than 30 South African artists and designers, including well-known names such as Yay Abe and Mpho Jacobs, presenting over 20 massive light installations and digital artworks.

Throughout the festival, which attracted thousands of local and international visitors, iconic buildings such as the Iziko South African Museum and the National Gallery were transformed into dynamic artworks through high-tech projections.

From 'Light of Hope' to LED cave

At the center of the festival stood the 10-meter-tall “Light of Hope” tower, which was among the most striking works of the event, featuring a powerful beam of light extending into the sky.

This beam of light, symbolizing Africa’s rising technological and artistic potential, was visible from many parts of the city.

One of the most popular works at the festival, the “Infinity Tunnel,” offered visitors a digital journey that made them lose their sense of space through a 20-meter fully immersive LED tunnel, where light and sound moved in sync.

In the work titled “Vibrating Garden,” a lighting system and sensors installed on some of the park’s trees allowed visitors to change the colors and rhythm of the lights through their own movements, effectively becoming part of the artwork.

In the massive projection show titled “Rhythm of the Continent,” which covered the exterior of the Iziko South African Museum, traditional African patterns and cave paintings were blended with modern digital animations, merging with the building’s historical texture.

Another striking piece of the festival, the “LED Cave,” offered a 360-degree visual experience inside 5-meter cubes whose interiors were fully covered with high-resolution screens, showcasing visuals focused on the nature of South Africa.

A photo from “Lumenocity,” Africa’s first large-scale light art festival, Cape Town, South Africa, April 13, 2026. (AA Photo)

Africa’s first large light festival

Gareth Hadden, founder and curator of Lumenocity, told an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that the festival was born from a vision of combining creativity, technology and public space in a way that surprises and inspires people, saying: “This event is a fascinating journey that turns the city into a living canvas of light and sound.”

Hadden emphasized that this is Africa’s first large-scale light art festival, stating: “Lumenocity truly brings people together through the magic of light and art and proves Africa’s creative potential to the world.”

He noted that South African artists worked in extraordinary collaboration to create breathtaking shows that light up the night sky, adding that the festival not only celebrates the magic of light art but also aims to encourage community engagement and strengthen bonds between people.

Hadden also stated that with Lumenocity, they aim to make Cape Town an essential stop on the global light art festival circuit and to create opportunities for South African artists to showcase their work around the world.