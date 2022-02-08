Turkey's capital Ankara is one of the best places to visit in winter since so much of the sightseeing involves stopping at fantastic cafes and touring interesting museums. There is a sweet nostalgia in the city, which I believe provides a romantic environment in itself. Couple that with learning how civilizations in the past once lived, discovering the vistas of the city or taking a short respite in one of Ankara’s special parks and you have the makings for some of the most romantic outings there ever were in Turkey.

Cafe des Cafes and Kuğulu Park

Ever since it’s opening in 1995 on Tunalı Hilmi Caddesi in Ankara’s Çankaya district, Cafe des Cafes has been synonymous with the sweet nostalgia of the capital, which holds high importance for so many. Meanwhile, Kuğulu Park, which in English literally means “Swan Park” and is not to be confused with the nearby Aşıklar Parkı, is located in the heart of the consular neighborhood of the capital. There are grassy knolls and play areas for children, but the true highlight for many are the ponds and the parks' resident ducks and swans, which you can conveniently watch from comfortable benches lining the park. Pair that with a visit to Cafe des Cafes and you may have quite the romantic encounter. Set in a different era, entering the cafe makes you feel like you have just arrived with a time machine. Decked out with antiques, a piano, a deep mahogany-colored wood interior, beautiful metalwork, floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor seating, the place has the works and it truly feels special because of it.

Discover the Ottoman lifestyle in the Hamamönü District

The Hamamönü District is a neighborhood in Ankara that has recently been restored to showcase the architecture that was prevalent during the Ottoman era and the founding of the republic. Also referred to as the Hamamönü Restored Area, the neighborhood now boasts cafes, art studios and craft shops clustered among Ankara’s classic "cumbali" homes, which refers to the capital’s signature wood-framed bay windows. In addition to boasting some of the newest and cutest cafes in town, some also serve up Ottoman sherbets, while in the square street vendors peddle the sweet “macun” famous in the Ottoman era. Macun is the Turkish word for "paste" and refers to the fruit and sweet-flavored pastes that were wrapped around a stick as a sweet treat in the not-so-distant past.

Located on Talatpaşa Bulvarı, near Hacettepe Hospital, Hamamönü is yet another area that will transport you back in time, but this time to the Ottoman era and walking the streets of this beautifully restored area truly gives insight into what daily life was like for those living during the Ottoman era. There are also landmark mosques, museums and residences as well as an area on Sarıkadın Sokak, where local women’s cooperatives set up stalls selling hand-crocheted and knitted items as well as a variety of gift items.

Ankara Castle and Anatolian Civilizations Museum

Referred to in Turkish as Ankara Kalesi and in English as the "Citadel," this commandeering castle and its walled fortifications, set above a rocky hill with a 360-degree commandeering view of the capital, is a wonderful site to visit. First founded in the eighth century B.C. by the Phrygians and rebuilt multiple times by many civilizations, including the Roman, Byzantine, Selçuk and Ottoman eras. Inside the impressive fortifications lies the Alaettin mosque, which dates back to the 12th century and the Sark Kulesi, which is yet another spectacular viewing tower accessible by a steep flight of stairs. There are still residences located within the citadel walls as well as galleries, shops and cafes and the area itself is home to traditional tradespeople’s shops such as copper and basket weavers.

Not to be outdone, the neighboring Anatolian Civilizations Museum is truly one of the most fascinating museums in Turkey as it traces Anatolian archaeology, providing significant insight into what life was like in Turkey with exhibitions starting from the Paleolithic age and arranged chronologically up until the present.

Ankara’s Botanical Park

Last, but certainly not least, is the destination in the capital known for being the most romantic spot possible. Set in Çankaya and established in the 1970s, the Botanical Park is over 65,000 square meters (around 699,600 square feet) of nature that serves as a wonderful escape from the bustle of the big city. Walk along its green paths, picnic on the grassy knolls and enjoy the greenery, mature trees, flower gardens and fountains, which now serve as the top backdrop for many of the capital’s newlywed shots.