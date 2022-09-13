Ubisoft's world-famous video game series “Assassin’s Creed” to be released in 2023 will be set in the ninth century Baghdad according to the creators' announcements.

"Assassin’s Creed Mirage" will be a prequel to “Valhalla,” also revolving around the character and assassin Basim Ibn Ishaq, Ubisoft says.

The new release will also return the franchise to its roots, with a stronger focus on assassinations, stealth and parcour, the makers say.

After adventures with Viking raiders in England and warriors in ancient Greece, designers have now shifted their focus to Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age.

A first-glimpse trailer, which has already clocked up 2 million views on YouTube, shows our assassin in sword fights on Baghdad markets and aided by his trusty eagle up above.

”In the ninth century, Baghdad is at its height, leading the world in science, art, innovation, and commerce,” Ubisoft tells us. Players will also have access to Alamut, the fortress headquarters of the Hidden Ones, which is still under construction in “Mirage.”

Ubisoft also announced further treats for fans of the franchise, including a mobile-only game called “Codename Jade,” set in Ancient China.

Meanwhile, the next main game after “Mirage” – “Codename Red” – will take players to Japan.

The developers also released a brief teaser for another project in the pipeline, “Codename HEXE,” which is German for “witch.” The game is suspected of revolving around Europe’s witch trials, but Ubisoft’s trailer revealed next to nothing about the planned game.

”We work in the dark ... That’s all we can say for now about Assassin’s Creed Codename HEXE,” it said on Twitter.