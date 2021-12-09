Two Spanish police officers waded into a frozen reservoir to rescue a stranded dog as a cold front arrived in the northern part of the country, police said on Wednesday.
Video footage released by the police showed the officers who stripped to the waist and marched into the icy waters to bring the animal back to safety on the bank.
The dog had been stuck in the reservoir in Canfranc, in Aragon, eastern Spain, for hours on Tuesday, police said.
The Spanish Meteorological Agency forecast heavy snowfalls and high winds in parts of northern Spain on Wednesday.
To avoid congestion on the roads, traffic authorities urged people to return early from a five-day break that is due to end on Wednesday.
