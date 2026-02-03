"Kanyon" is getting fat: since someone stole his basket, this white cat with gray markings who lives at an Istanbul shopping center has been showered with snacks, love and affection.

News of his plight brought out countless well-wishers, who have handed him endless supplies of food, toys, a comfortable cat house, and his very own Instagram page run by a fan.

He's not alone: according to City Hall, Istanbul has more than 160,000 cats living on its streets who are regularly fed and fussed over by the city's 16 million residents – that's a ratio of 100 people per cat.

These street cats are looked after with an almost religious devotion.

Whether on the Asian or European side of Istanbul – or the ferries connecting them – cats can be seen everywhere, snoozing on restaurant chairs, wandering through supermarkets or curled up in shop windows.

"Kanyon" the stray cat that lives at the entrance of a shopping mall, is stroked by a young girl as he lays in his basket, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 23, 2026. (AFP Photo)

And they are rarely, if ever, disturbed.

"Istanbulites love animals. Here, cats can walk into shops and curl up on the most expensive of fabrics. That's why they call it 'the city of cats'," explains Gaye Koselerden, 57, looking at Kanyon's toy-filled corner, which looks like a child's bedroom.

From pre-Ottoman times

Like Kanyon, many strays have turned into much-loved neighborhood mascots.

In Kadıköy, locals set up a bronze statue in 2016 to immortalize "Tombili" (Turkish for "chubby"), a pot-bellied feline whose characteristic pose – lounging on benches with one paw draped over the edge – spawned countless internet memes.

When "Gli," the tabby mascot of Istanbul's sixth-century Hagia Sofia Grand Mosque, died, an obituary in the Turkish press recalled how she was stroked by U.S. President Barack Obama when he visited in 2009.

A cat passes through a cat flap on the door at the The Ottoman Topkapi Palace, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 20, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At the neighboring Topkapı Palace, for years the opulent residence of the Ottoman sultans, they have just restored a centuries-old cat flap.

"Cats have always been here, no doubt because they are clean and close to humans," the site's director, Ilhan Kocama,n told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The presence of so many cats in the city has often been explained with reference to "the deep affection the Prophet Muhammad had for them," explained Altan Armutak, an expert at Istanbul University's veterinary history department.

When the Ottomans seized Constantinople in 1453, "they found cats waiting to be fed outside fish stalls and butchers' shops," he said.

"Giving the cats food was seen as an offering in the name of God."

Living side by side

Six centuries later, cats have retained their historic presence in Istanbul, although these days City Hall is trying to manage their numbers, sterilizing more than 43,000 cats last year, 12 times more than in 2015.

And the authorities are concerned about residents' often overgenerous offerings of food, which they fear is encouraging the spread of rodents.

"Normally, cats chase rats. But in Istanbul, you can see the rats eating the food alongside the cats. We must tackle this," the region's Governor Davut Gul recently warned.

Although several such clips did the rounds on social media, they seem to have had a limited impact.

"I've lived here for four months and I've never seen a single rat," said Fatime Özarslan, a 22-year-old student originally from Germany, as she put out a sachet of wet food in Maçka Park, which is home to at least 100 cats.

"In Germany, we have many rats, but here, with so many cats, they must be afraid," she smiled.

Without its cats, Istanbul just would not be the same, she said.

"Here, people and cats live side by side, as equals," or so Istanbulites think of their feline masters.