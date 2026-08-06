The rarely seen summits of Egypt's Giza pyramids have been revealed in striking new photographs, offering an unusually detailed look at areas long closed to the public and preserving traces left behind by visitors from a bygone era.

The images, captured by photographer Osama Sherif Elmedany, show the tops of the ancient monuments where names, dates, initials and symbols carved into massive stone blocks remain visible decades after tourists were allowed to climb the pyramids.

A view of the summit of a Giza pyramid near Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 6, 2026. (İHA Photo)

Today, millions of visitors can admire the Giza pyramids only from the ground, but climbing the monuments was once considered a routine part of the tourist experience. Historic photographs from the late 19th century and the first half of the 20th century show travelers ascending the Great Pyramid with the help of local guides before authorities eventually prohibited climbing to protect the monuments and ensure visitor safety.

Now accessible only to a small number of researchers and authorized teams, the summits remain largely hidden from public view. Elmedany's photographs offer a rare glimpse into these restricted areas while highlighting the long and evolving history of one of the world's most famous archaeological sites.

Centuries of visitors left their mark

The newly released images reveal numerous inscriptions carved into the giant limestone blocks at the pyramid summits. Names, surnames, initials, symbols and dates etched by former visitors can still be seen despite centuries of weathering.

Some inscriptions remain partially legible, including references to places such as "Glasgow," while many others have faded beyond recognition. Together, the markings provide a unique record of a time when reaching the top of the pyramids was permitted and widely documented by travelers.

Inscriptions carved into the pyramid's stone blocks by visitors over the centuries near Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 6, 2026. (İHA Photo)

Ancient engineering still amazes

The Pyramid of Khafre, built around 2550 B.C. for Pharaoh Khafre, originally stood about 143 meters (469 feet) tall. Today it measures roughly 136 meters (446 feet) after losing much of its outer casing and part of its summit over the centuries.

Constructed from an estimated 2 million stone blocks, the pyramid showcases remarkable engineering precision. Most blocks weigh an average of 2.5 metric tons, while some of the outer casing stones are believed to have weighed as much as 7 metric tons.

Only a small section of the original white limestone casing survives near the summit, offering a glimpse of how the pyramids once gleamed in the Egyptian sun when their polished exterior reflected light across the surrounding desert.

The Giza pyramids have stood for approximately 4,500 years. The Great Pyramid of Khufu, originally rising to about 146 meters, remained the tallest human-made structure in the world for nearly 3,800 years, underscoring the enduring legacy of ancient Egyptian architecture.