If this year has taught us anything, it’s that many of us are where we are in our lives because of the choices we made. Instead of being able to distract ourselves or pursue constant development, self-isolation, social distancing and lockdowns have given most of us a grave reality check. Maybe you were one of the fortunate ones to embrace the sudden change in the world by implementing positive improvements in your own life and in experiencing personal growth. But if not there is still time, as the globe is still in the depths of coping with the pandemic. Furthermore, many believe that some of the changes the world has experienced lately may somewhat remain in place for awhile, but let’s look at this in the best way possible. Along with the pandemic, we have learned the importance of our own health and mental well-being. We are now much more aware of time and how we spend it and our relationships and who we most value being with. Many of us have learned how to enjoy being alone and have discovered new resources for spending quality time with and without others. But if you are one of those who feel that they did not experience a spiritual awakening or deep revelations and feel that this past year was a waste of time and opportunities, then don’t fret as we are still experiencing an era of solitude and social distancing, and thus improving our health and increasing our consciousness can continue. Let us embrace the situations we find ourselves in and be inspired to make meaningful changes in our lives, which does not have to be dictated by the global pandemic, but instead by our own will and intentions.

Every year, people all over the world make New Year’s resolutions, which are promises to themselves they aim to keep in the days or year to come. The most popular resolutions worldwide and for years have involved getting healthy, saving money, quitting a bad habit and gaining a good one, and this year is no different. Thus the following are a series of suggested yet realistic New Year’s resolutions to make 2021 a great year.

1) Eat healthier: Funnily enough, the pandemic has made this resolution much easier for some as eating out is not presently a safe option, and having meals delivered can become redundant and expensive. Many people will attest to having acquired kitchen skills over the past year, and if so, then why not try out one of the trending new eating styles for better health? The options are limitless and can cater to everyone’s individual needs, but starting from intermittent fasting, trying a gluten-free diet for suspected intolerances or a low-carb keto diet to embracing a kinder diet such as going vegetarian or vegan; many of us can make positive changes in our lives by eating healthier and more consciously. Or, start simply by ensuring you drink the recommended amount of water you need each day.

2) Exercise more: Whether you have embraced the virtual workout movement yet or not, most people in the world have definitely begun walking more if not just to avoid crowded public transportation. While these days dressing for success for many means wearing comfortable clothes and shoes, it also lays the perfect groundwork to jump into a new health routine. Long walks are known to relax the mind while running releases feel-good endorphins, though this will likely be dependent on lockdowns. But even in lockdown, there are plenty of exercises to do; strengthening the core is believed to reduce stress, yoga is a good practice for both body and mind and dancing is just fun. Why not make exercise an important part of your “new normal” this upcoming year and set some specific goals to reach such as mastering a 5K run, having more muscle definition or simply gaining more flexibility for quality of life?

3) Save money: No doubt, it has been a tough financial year for many throughout the globe; however, if there is one positive aspect to social distancing and self-isolation it is that most of us are spending less than we ever did on external entertainment. Hands down the best way to save money is to be aware of what you are spending by making note of expenditures to analyze in which areas you can cut costs. Why not gift yourself a journal or install a cost-cutting app as a New Year’s present to your wallet?

4) Learn something new: Another positive aspect of the pandemic is the present widespread opportunities to embark on virtual learning. Whether you choose to learn a new language or an artistic skill, the means by which to do so are now widely available online. We also now have more time to read and this doesn’t necessarily need to mean holding an actual book. Most books are now available in audio versions, and informative podcasts are another entertaining way to learn more. But with all of this quiet time on our hands, why not try to find your “ikigai”? Ikigai is a Japanese concept that best translates as “a reason for being” and refers to the concept of combining what you love to do and are good at with what the world needs and what you can get paid for. If you are not there yet, then consider this as the ultimate time for some soul searching and try to find out what it is you are passionate about to create happiness, longevity and prosperity in your life.

5) Say goodbye to bad habits and welcome the good: We all know what our own personal vices are, the bad habits we tolerated in ourselves believing they served as coping mechanisms for a demanding and stressful world. Why not try to put an end to those things that bring us down as the excuse that our normal lives necessitate them no longer works. Granted your life may be more stressful now than ever, in which case there is no need to add any more to your plate. Or, you may just have that extra alone time in which to deal with your demons in other ways. If smoking is your catalyst to calm, then know that studies show that smokers have higher stress levels than those who don’t. Needless to say, there is no better time than now to quit. If the pandemic has taught us anything it is the importance of being able to breathe deeply. Why not switch up your smoking or other binging habits, which could be unhealthy food or obsessing over social media with a more positive practice such as breathing or meditating? This could be the best time ever to establish a morning ritual or a similar one for good sleep hygiene. Or tackle getting organized, such as minimalizing with the Kondo method and put some good Japanese practices to work wherever you are in the world.

The benefits of actively being grateful for all that you do have in your life could be one of the best life hacks in the world. Take a mental note of or write down all of the things you are grateful for right now. Not only will it make you aware of all of the wonderment that does indeed exist around you and thus feel more positive, but it also may encourage others such as paying it forward, which is yet another way to improve your own and others’ entire outlook on life.