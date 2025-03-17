Religion grants clarity to one’s vision, enabling them to see correctly and with unity. It purifies the ear from unpleasant sounds and noise, frees the nose from foul odors and disciplines the palate with what is lawful to learn to taste truly. In short, through the purification of the senses, a person can establish a genuine connection with existence.

The knowledge of divine oneness is first comprehended through the senses. It sets boundaries for one's imagination, freeing them from being a captive of illusions and delusions. It restrains inner chatter, gathering a person in the present moment instead of allowing them to drift between the past and future. It guides the mind, preventing it from getting stuck in a single place or decision, allowing it to perceive the contrasting manifestations of existence. Sometimes, white is not purely white and black is not simply black. Ultimately, religion moves a person into action and demonstrates that blessings lie in movement.

For all of this to occur, a person must undergo purification. Since humans are constantly exposed to impurity, purification must also be continuous. Some acts of worship serve as preparatory rites of purification. In Islam, the foundation of purification is faith itself – faith is an act of purification. It is the process of shedding claims of power and strength, allowing one's eyes to open to existence and truth. Repentance is another act of purification. Ablution, however, is distinct among these, as it is a direct act of purification and an independent form of worship.

Ablution has been widely discussed in both past and present times. However, many of these discussions are not directly related to the essence of the practice. This is because ablution has an element that surprises us. Its connection to bodily cleanliness is the first aspect that draws our attention. Most discussions on ablution revolve around bodily cleanliness and healthy living. When it is said, “Cleanliness is part of faith,” this is often the first association that comes to mind. However, in religion, cleanliness has a broader meaning.

Cleanliness primarily signifies contentment; in this sense, it has been commanded as a cause of wealth and a peaceful life. When the Prophet Muhammad advised a companion complaining of poverty to “maintain purity so that your sustenance may increase,” he referred to this principle. The companions did not question the connection between purity and sustenance; they understood the wisdom behind the command. True wealth lies in inner purity. A heart and soul that are never satisfied cannot be fulfilled by material possessions. Thus, in the first generations of Muslims, the concept of purity was understood on a deeper and more expansive level. Ablution is performed not only with water but, in some cases, with earth – this practice is called “tayammum.” The use of the earth in tayammum has been seen as a means of transferring negative energy from the body to the ground. While some interpretations of this are incorrect, the core idea is not entirely unfounded.

When God commands an act, it may carry multiple benefits in our lives. Discovering and discussing this wisdom is the duty of scholars. One of the necessities of inviting people to religion with wisdom and kindness is to explore these more profound meanings. However, there is a fundamental problem: a pragmatic approach, while useful, does not help us grasp the essence of the matter.

To truly understand, we must momentarily distance ourselves from our own benefit and even from the material world, embarking on a journey toward the realm of truth itself. If we only consider matters in terms of personal gain or loss, we have not truly contemplated them at all. Therefore, understanding truth requires a mental leap beyond self-interest.

This brings us to an essential question: If we set aside all bodily and societal benefits, why did God command us to perform ablution? The answer lies in understanding what leads us into sin and causes us to forget God. A Sufi once said, “The greatest sin is your own existence.” Taken literally, this statement may seem incomprehensible – “Why should our existence be a sin?” one might ask. However, upon deeper reflection, the truth reveals itself: the fundamental sin and heedlessness of human beings stem from considering themselves as independent beings. Because of this, they chase after pleasures and forget the Divine. Thus, the primary purpose of ablution is to grant us the clarity that prepares us for divine presence. One who awakens from heedlessness is welcomed into this presence. But what place does the heedless one have before the Divine?