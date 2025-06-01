A rare copy of the Quran gifted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is being carefully preserved at the Preza Castle Mosque, a centuries-old place of worship located within the boundaries of the Albanian capital, Tirana.

The Preza Castle, situated approximately 22 kilometers (14 miles) from central Tirana, dates back to the Middle Ages and has become a point of interest for both local and international visitors due to its historic mosque.

According to sources, the mosque was built between 1528 and 1547 to serve the Ottoman garrison stationed at the castle, as well as the families living nearby. The site is now recognized for its historical and cultural significance.

The mosque underwent restoration by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), and an official reopening ceremony was held on May 13, 2015, with Erdoğan and Turkish and Albanian officials in attendance.

An aerial view shows the Preza Castle Mosque in Tirana, Albania, May 31, 2025. (AA Photo)

Among the mosque's most treasured items is a Quran donated by Erdoğan during his 2015 visit to Albania for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Namazgah Mosque. The Quran, which stands out for its calligraphy, craftsmanship and historical value, is considered a unique artifact.

Renowned Ottoman calligrapher Ahmed Karahisari wrote the original manuscript, while the replica displayed at the mosque was prepared in 2013 by the Classical Turkish Arts Foundation. The original is currently preserved at Istanbul’s Topkapı Palace.

Kasem Hafizi, the mosque's 78-year-old imam who has served the congregation for 33 years, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Quran is among the rarest in the world.

"Our mosque houses a very special Quran, donated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the opening after TIKA’s restoration," Hafizi said. "It features a unique style of calligraphy and weighs around 17 kilograms (37 pounds). It measures 60 centimeters (23.62 inches) in length, 42 centimeters in width and 8 centimeters in thickness."

Hafizi described the Quran as a highly valued gift, noting that many visitors and worshippers express their admiration upon seeing it. He added that the sacred text is stored in a transparent glass case for protection and display.