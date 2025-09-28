Trabzon’s centuries-old stone and wooden mosques stand today as important cultural landmarks, preserved through careful restoration work that protects their historic character.

In the district of Sürmene in the northern Turkish city, the 132-year-old Kuşluca Mosque and the 124-year-old Karacakaya Mosque, along with the 221-year-old Taşçılar Mahallesi Mosque in Dernekpazarı, showcase rich examples of wood and stone ornamentation in addition to their decorative motifs.

The Kuşluca Mosque is notable for its rectangular plan, double-winged entrance door and octagonal ceiling centerpiece. The Karacakaya Mosque stands out for its wood carvings, while the Taşçılar Mahallesi Mosque is distinguished by its stonework.

In an interview on Saturday, Trabzon Regional Directorate of Foundations head Reşat Asrak told Anadolu Agency (AA) the city is home to mosques that draw attention for their architectural design.

An interior view of the 124-year-old Karacakaya Mosque in Sürmene, Trabzon, northern Türkiye, Sept. 27, 2025. (AA Photo)

He said efforts are underway to preserve cultural heritage for future generations, noting there are 199 registered cultural assets across Trabzon, Artvin, Rize, Giresun and Gümüşhane provinces.

“Many of these are mosques, tombs, inns and baths,” Asrak said. “To pass them on to future generations in good condition, we are preparing survey and restoration projects, and within our means, we continue our work to preserve and restore these cultural assets.”

Asrak recalled restoration work carried out at Ortahisar Fatih Mosque and Hagia Sophia Mosque in Trabzon, adding: “Among the five provinces, Ortahisar has the highest concentration of cultural assets. After that, Sürmene has the most foundation works. These cultural assets, which are unique works of art, have been restored in recent years in line with their original form. Trabzon is a region that attracts many domestic and foreign tourists. We want to pass on these cultural values from the past to future generations in the best way possible.”

Highlighting the importance of these sites for faith tourism, Asrak said: “We are making every effort to restore them properly and present them to the public.”