Christians in Syria following the Western calendar celebrated Easter Sunday, marking the Resurrection of Jesus Christ with prayers and liturgies held in churches nationwide.

In Damascus and its countryside, services were held at several churches, including the Latin Church and St. Theresa Church for Chaldeans.

Clergy focused on the spiritual meaning of Easter, highlighting themes of hope, love and peace, and offered prayers for the safety of Syria and its people.

In Aleppo, a main service at Al-Aziziyah Church drew both officials and members of the public.

Bishop Hanna Jallouf, apostolic vicar of Aleppo for the Latins, said the presence of officials reflected the country’s social cohesion and long-standing traditions of coexistence.

He expressed hope for a just and comprehensive peace across Syria.

Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib, who attended the service, said shared religious celebrations reflect bonds of brotherhood among Syrians, adding that unity remains key to overcoming challenges.

Similar services were held in Homs, Hama, Latakia and Tartous, where worshippers voiced hopes for stability and prosperity, describing the occasion as a “new beginning” after years of hardship.

In Homs, the Cathedral of the Virgin Mary Um al-Zenar hosted a musical evening titled “I Come to You” earlier in the week, featuring its choir alongside guest performers as part of the Easter season.

Hymns performed in Arabic and Syriac reflected themes associated with the occasion, including peace and hope, at one of the country’s prominent religious landmarks.

Father Michael al-Khalil said the recital embodied the spiritual significance of Holy Week, beginning with Palm Sunday.

Choir director Iskandar Yeshua noted the event coincided with the onset of spring and the festive season, adding that the program included performances by a singer from al-Qahtaniyah in Syria’s Jazira region.

Music director George al-Dawi said the evening highlighted the significance of the Passion of Christ and Easter, promoting a message of hope for peace and stability.

The Cathedral of the Virgin Mary Um al-Zenar remains a notable historical and religious site, hosting cultural and spiritual events throughout the year that contribute to community life.

Security forces were deployed across provinces to facilitate access to churches and ensure a safe and orderly environment during the celebrations.