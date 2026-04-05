President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his best wishes to Christian citizens in Türkiye and the global Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

In a message shared through the Presidency Directorate of Communications, President Erdoğan emphasized the importance of unity, solidarity, and coexistence among citizens of all faiths.

“In today’s world, where discrimination, cultural racism, and intolerance are on the rise, the unity and togetherness demonstrated by all our citizens continue to set an example for the world,” Erdoğan stated.

He stressed the government’s commitment to strengthening this climate of peace, particularly during challenging times in the region.

Erdoğan also highlighted the historical coexistence of different faith communities in Türkiye. “With these thoughts, I once again congratulate our Christian citizens, with whom we have lived under the same dome for centuries, as well as the entire Christian world, on their Easter celebration. I hope it contributes to peace, stability, and harmony in our region and across the world,” he added.

In 2026, Easter is celebrated on April 5. It is a Christian holiday that honors the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is observed on a Sunday each year, with the date determined by the first Sunday after the full moon following the vernal equinox.