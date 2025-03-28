As the holy month of Ramadan comes to a close, Muslims all around the world are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, regarded as one of the most sacred days in the Islamic calendar. Taking place after 30 days of fasting, prayer and meditation, Eid is a happy celebration of thankfulness, generosity and resurrection. It brings together families, friends and communities for all to engage. At the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, which is observed by approximately 1 billion Muslims worldwide, there is a unique congregational prayer held in mosques or open fields. Usually in the early morning hours, the prayer is followed by a succession of events considered vital for the celebration: visits to loved ones, charity acts and festive feasts. Many feel this day represents the apex of the values highlighted over the month of Ramadan: compassion, self-control and patience.

Observed in Türkiye, the Eid – also known as Ramadan Bayram – is a cultural and religious event. Spanning three days, the Eid celebration starts with the bayram namazı, often known as the Eid prayer, which is conducted in mosques around the nation from the grand domes of Istanbul to the tiniest prayer rooms.

Importance of visiting elders

Then, among the most important things that follow is visiting elderly relatives and friends. Honoring the elders of one's family is seen as both a cultural duty and a religiously recommended practice. Its roots may be found in ancient Anatolian traditions as well as sunnah, which denotes the practices of the Prophet Muhammad. Younger group members kiss their parents' and grandparents' hands and raise their hands to their foreheads as a gesture of respect and gratitude. Often regarded as one of the most emotionally important events happening during the bayram, this ceremony builds family ties and bonds throughout generations.

Hospitality, traditions

Elders often provide bayram harçlığı, small monetary or symbolic gifts that still delight children, in response to the young ones' expressions of respect. A Turkish saying, "Bir kahvenin kırk yıl hatırı vardır" ("A coffee is remembered for 40 years"), emphasizes the importance of building and nurturing relationships, not only with close family but also with neighbors, relatives and old friends. It speaks to the tradition of offering hospitality, where there are always generous tables laden with delicious food and doors wide open, welcoming anyone in.

A meeting would lack something significant if there were no sharing of food. All around Türkiye, homes are filled with the scent of carefully cooked baklava, lokum and şekerpare, which have been prepared for visitors. Bayram greets all visitors, including family, friends and neighbors, with traditional pastries, Turkish coffee or tea. Kind actions encompass a broader spectrum of behaviors than basic hospitality. Many Turks still do fitre, a kind of alms given after Ramadan, and they still provide more help to those in need all through the festival, reflecting the core of Eid's ethos of giving.

Gifting new clothes to children is a beloved Eid custom in Türkiye, enhancing the joyful delight of the event. Families sometimes choose unique clothes for their children, hence representing celebration and rebirth. This act increases holiday excitement and delights the younger generation. Visiting relatives, going to bayram prayers or participating in family festivals all give children the chance to wear their new garments proudly. Reinforcing the attitude of joy and charity that characterizes Eid, this practice helps young ones feel unique and involved.

The Eid visit to graves is another deeply poignant tradition in Türkiye, during which families visit the graves of their departed loved ones to honor and commemorate their memory. Reflecting the ideals of respect and thankfulness, this act of memory is a profoundly spiritual one. Offering prayers for the departed, families sometimes bring flowers to the graveyard. It is a time to consider the circle of life, honor the ties that endure beyond death, and strengthen the feeling of family and community. A serious but important element of the holiday, this custom unites families in both joy and memory. In addition, it is important in Islamic understanding to visit the graves and read the Quran, as it is believed to bring peace to the souls of the departed and strengthen one's spiritual connection to them.

Over the length of the bayram, notable cities like Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir see a noticeable drop in population. Many people would rather return to their hometowns or villages for a break from busy city life and to visit long-distance relatives. Bayram, which is made up of visiting, sharing and mingling with others, remains vital in tourist locations, as some people also use the extra days off to go on brief vacations.

Though modern times have included features like phone calls, video talks and social media greetings, the basic character of the holiday has stayed constant. The need for family, respect for elders and hospitality is still as strong as it was many years ago.