Muslim tourists from Spain, Argentina and Colombia gathered at a Turkish family’s home for iftar, sharing the blessings of Ramadan and the spirit of brotherhood that transcends borders.

Invited by the Center for Cross‑Cultural Communication (KIM) Foundation, the women - who embraced Islam at different points in their lives - traveled to Istanbul to experience the holy month firsthand.

Ramadan in Istanbul

During their visit, they not only attended educational programs but also met Muslims from around the world. At the iftar hosted by Zuhal Acar and her family, the women experienced the warmth of coming together in shared faith while exchanging personal stories of their spiritual journeys. After the meal, the group prayed for peace, harmony and fraternity across the globe.

Accompanied by an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, the tourists expressed deep gratitude for the warm welcome they received.

Spanish Muslim Gloria Amina Garcia Perez described her conversion to Islam as a life-changing decision. She said her interest grew from observing the lives of Spanish Muslims.

“I met many Spanish Muslims and saw how they lived and treated others,” Perez said. “Their values, generosity and sacrifices for others impressed me. What I saw was very different from the society I grew up in and I became increasingly curious. I loved being around those people.”

After a long period of personal reflection, Perez recounted attending a Muslim program where she was moved to tears while listening to the Qur’an, prompting her to take the shahada and embrace Islam.

Following her conversion, Perez visited Türkiye during Ramadan as a guest of the KİM Foundation. “I have always encountered kind and helpful people in Türkiye,” she said. “I wanted to go somewhere where Islamic culture is deeply experienced. Istanbul has been a wonderful experience. Being hosted by a family and learning about their culture up close is truly a blessing. I feel enriched and happy. Here, I feel at home, as if in Europe. Istanbul is a beautiful, hospitable city where cultures meet.”

Personal journeys to Islam

Colombian Viviana Arboleda described her conversion as the result of a long spiritual search. “I explored many religions, watched documentaries and sought God for a long time,” she said. “During my visit to Istanbul, I met a Muslim woman at a mosque who shared information about Islam. That day, everything seemed to fall into place. I took the shahada and became Muslim.”

Arboleda said Istanbul had profoundly transformed her life and that being hosted for iftar added to her joy. “Sharing Ramadan with a family here makes me very happy and grateful. This is a day I will never forget,” she said.

Argentinian Marcella Ferrari also praised Türkiye for its hospitality. She said she began learning about Islam through her daughter and felt that embracing the faith completed her spiritually. “Knowing that God protects and guides me gives me a sense of wholeness. I am very peaceful,” she said. “Spending Ramadan in Istanbul is an incredible feeling. I had never been to a Muslim country before. Being with Muslims here has been a beautiful experience.”

Turkish hospitality

Zuhal Acar, who welcomed the Spanish and South American guests, said she felt joy in preparing the iftar. “When I learned they would visit, I was truly happy. Last year, I hosted Muslim guests from other countries and we had wonderful conversations. Even without a common language, we can communicate through gestures. Preparing my table with love today felt natural,” she said.

Acar also expressed admiration for Spanish leadership on Middle East issues. “Seeing Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez take a firm stance, where some Arab leaders have not brought us great joy. I sincerely send my regards to him.”

Nursena Acar added, “Sharing iftar with Muslim brothers and sisters from different countries is very precious for us. We are very happy to share this joy. We hope this table also helps build bonds between hearts. We also follow with appreciation the conscientious and honorable stance of Pedro Sanchez and the Spanish people regarding Palestine.”