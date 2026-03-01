Indonesia does not experience Ramadan in a single voice. It is spoken differently across islands, cities and coastlines. It moves through royal palaces in Central Java, fishing communities in Sulawesi, crowded apartments in Jakarta and mosque courtyards in Aceh. The rituals, rhythms and flavors vary. Yet the month remains unmistakably Ramadan. It is prepared for, anticipated and collectively carried.

Jakarta

In the capital, Ramadan is marked by full mosques and fuller schedules.

Maghrib, Isha and Tarawih prayers draw large congregations, often spilling beyond prayer halls. Many mosques distribute takjil (light snacks eaten to break the fast) to worshippers arriving before sunset. Clean facilities and organized prayer spaces become part of their quiet service.

Restaurants in malls are equally crowded, with iftar reservations made days in advance. Before sunset, many residents engage in what is popularly known as “hunting for takjil,” moving between street vendors to gather fried snacks and sweet desserts.

Iftar commonly begins with fried foods, biji salak, bubur sumsum and kolak.

According to Ibu Mala, Ramadan in Jakarta tends to be more family-centered than neighbourhood-oriented.

“In my area, we don’t usually gather with neighbors,” she said. “We gather with family in one house, break the fast together and perform Maghrib, Isha and Tarawih prayers in congregation.”

Outside the capital, communal neighbourhood iftars are more common. “In Jakarta, Ramadan is mostly observed at home,” she added. “But I always look forward to breaking the fast with friends from the same community.”

For her, Ramadan means “fully devoting myself to worship together with my family.”

Solo

“Ramadan is Ramadan for all of us,” Rachel told me. “We experience the same hunger, the same Maghrib adhan that feels like mercy, the same quiet after Tarawih.”

Yet in Solo, she explained, the month carries additional cultural layers.

Known as “The Spirit of Java,” the city reflects a civilizational mixture where Chinese Buddhist and Christian communities coexist alongside deeply rooted Javanese Islamic palace (Keraton) culture. The Keraton symbolizes how Islam is historically woven into the city’s identity.

Solo is also home to Kampung Arab in Pasar Kliwon, where descendants of Yemeni migrants, often referred to as Habaib, have lived for generations.

“Ramadan in Solo is not just religious,” Rachel explained. “It is historical, political and cultural.”

One of the most striking traditions is Kirab Malam Selikuran, a royal procession held on the 21st night of Ramadan to welcome Laylat al-Qadr. Palace courtiers (abdi dalem) carry tumpeng and lanterns from the Keraton to Taman Sriwedari, accompanied by sholawat and hadrah music.

“It fascinates me because it merges Islam with Javanese cosmology,” she said. “Faith here interacts with tradition rather than erasing it.”

Ramadan in Solo is notably inclusive. Non-Muslim neighbours often participate in iftar gatherings, and open-house culture blurs boundaries.

“It becomes less about religion and more about shared humanity,” she reflected. “Ramadan feels like a social contract of kindness.”

Solo’s sweetness appears on the iftar table as well: serabi Solo, klepon and kolak.

Rachel also described mosques as spaces that hold different kinds of devotion. She recalled an elderly masseuse who attended daily prayers faithfully yet struggled with technical recitations.

“That moment humbled me,” she said. “Some people love God without structured knowledge. The mosque becomes both teacher and refuge.”

For her, Ramadan reflects the Javanese philosophical concept of sedulur papat lima pancer, balancing human impulses through awareness.

“Fasting doesn’t erase hunger or anger,” she said. “It teaches balance.”

Aceh

Further west, in Aceh, Indonesia’s only province implementing Islamic law at the regional level, Ramadan carries a visibly public character.

Ibu Khairani described the province as moving almost in unison once the month begins. Known as Serambi Mekkah, Aceh reorganizes daily life around Ramadan. Restaurants close after sahur and remain shut until sunset, and prayer times shape daily rhythms.

“The environment itself encourages discipline,” she explained.

Mosques and meunasah (village prayer halls) become centers of worship and coordination. Families within each gampong organize shared iftar schedules, bringing dishes collectively to break the fast together.

Large pots of bubur kanji rumbi are prepared and distributed so even the poorest can eat with dignity. “It is about making sure no one feels alone in Ramadan,” she noted.

Before the month begins, families observe Meugang, buying, cooking and sharing meat such as kuah beulangong and rendang.

Some devote the month to suluk, a spiritual retreat often held in a dayah, withdrawing from daily distractions to deepen their worship.

Yet beyond regulation lies warmth. Children participate in mosque programs, Quran recitation fills neighborhoods late into the night and families gather in ways that feel both structured and intimate.

“In Aceh,” Ibu Khairani reflected, “Ramadan is not only practiced privately. It is lived together.”

Makassar

In Makassar, the coastal capital of South Sulawesi, Ramadan is shaped by Bugis-Makassar culture, where faith and kinship move together.

Professor Dwia Aries Tina Pulubuhu reflects that the month strengthens relationships, inviting one another for iftar, praying Tarawih at the host’s home, and exchanging dishes before sunset.

During sahur, dried salted fish is fried and served with rice, sambal and light vegetable soup, which are simple, practical food for a humid day. Dates mark the transition from restraint to relief at sunset.

As evening approaches, sweetness takes over. According to Ibu Anaway, tables fill with Es Pisang Ijo, Barongko, Jalangkote and heartier meals like Coto Makassar or Sop Konro.

Yet what stands out most is presence.

“What I miss most,” Dwia says, “is gathering with relatives, friends and neighbors.”

Mosques facilitate zakat distribution, strengthening communal ties. Ramadan is not performed loudly; it is shared, plate by plate, prayer by prayer.

Celebrating Ramadan

When I stepped back from the regions I had been tracing, I realized how small my window had been. Indonesia does not welcome Ramadan in one way; it breathes it differently on every island. In West Sumatra, women gather for Malamang, cooking glutinous rice in bamboo. In Semarang, drums echo during Dugderan, announcing the month’s arrival. In Palembang, men walk together for Ziarah Kubro along the Musi River. In Papua, families adapt Bakar Batu with halal meat. In Riau, boats race during Pacu Jalur, carrying both competition and celebration.

The more stories I heard, the more I felt that Ramadan in Indonesia is less an event and more a heartbeat. It sounds different in every province. It tastes different at every table. Beneath those differences lies the same quiet intention: renewal, forgiveness, gathering and a gentler heart. As a Bosnian from a Muslim-majority society in Europe, writing from Indonesia, which is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, I cannot ignore the parallels.

The histories differ. The languages differ. The cultural expressions could not be more distinct. And yet the emotional grammar of Ramadan feels familiar.

The stillness before sunset, the tenderness of shared meals, the instinct to return to family and the awareness that this month is not only about hunger, but about dignity.

In Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ramadan carries the memory of Ottoman minarets rising beside churches.

In Indonesia, it carries palace processions and the archipelagic journeys of mudik, the annual return home before Eid.

Different geographies. Different inheritances.

But the same longing to belong to faith, to family, to something larger than ourselves.

Perhaps that is Ramadan’s quiet strength. It does not demand uniformity. It allows culture to breathe, history to speak and communities to interpret devotion in their own language.

In Indonesia, Ramadan is not lived in one way. It is lived across islands.

And somehow, across continents, it still feels like home.

If the same month can echo from the Balkans to Southeast Asia, perhaps we are closer to one another than we realize.