Konya’s signature okra soup, rooted in Seljuk palace cuisine and shaped by the Mevlevi tradition, remains a staple of wedding feasts and a comforting choice for Ramadan tables.

Made with dried flower okra, lamb and a tangy touch of lemon, okra soup is among the first dishes visitors sample to experience Konya’s cuisine. The soup’s distinctive sour notes, balanced with tender meat and delicate okra, define its character.

In Konya, central Türkiye, the soup also plays a unique role at wedding and ceremonial banquets. Traditionally served after dessert, it acts as an appetite refresher, allowing guests to continue with a second round of savory dishes.

Okra soup, a traditional dish from Konya, central Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

Chef Nalan Madenci described bamya çorbası as one of the most important symbols of Konya’s culinary identity.

“This soup is not seen merely as a starter in Konya cuisine,” Madenci said. “At wedding tables, it has a special role in balancing the pace of the meal. It has been cooked in the same way for many years, which reflects the traditional culinary approach. Okra soup reaches its true flavor when prepared patiently. That is why it is considered one of the emblematic dishes of Konya.”

During Ramadan, okra soup is widely served at iftar as a nourishing yet light option to break the fast. Its balanced flavors and slow-cooked texture make it a comforting start to the evening meal, offering warmth without overwhelming the appetite after long hours of fasting.

Ingredients (Serves 8)

100 grams dried small okra (flower okra)

300 grams diced lamb

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon red pepper paste

50 grams butter

Ingredients for okra soup are laid out on a tray ahead of cooking, Konya, central Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion

Salt

2 to 2.5 liters water

2 to 3 lemons

Preparation

Dried flower okra harvested in season is used for the soup. Because the okra has a slightly fuzzy texture, it is rubbed with a metal strainer or clean cloth before cooking to remove the fine hairs. It is then boiled in lemon water until softened.

The lamb is sautéed in a pot until it releases and reabsorbs its juices. Finely chopped onion, butter and olive oil are added, and the mixture is cooked until the onions turn pink. Tomato and red pepper pastes are then stirred in and cooked until fragrant.

The softened okra, boiled water, lemon juice and salt are added to the pot. The soup is simmered for 1 to 1½ hours, then left to rest for three to four hours to allow the flavors to develop. Before serving, it is brought to a boil once more.