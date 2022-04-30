South African Muslims are pleased to see more faithful gathering at mosques during this year's holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims that gathered at iftar, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast, held at the Soweto Mosque in the country's largest city Johannesburg, said those visiting mosques are a lot more than before, as more people in the region have chosen Islam in recent years.

Over 1 million Muslims currently live in South Africa, which has a population of nearly 60 million.

Meanwhile, the majority of the Muslim population in the country comprises of Asian-origin Malay and Indian Muslims.

Solidarity between Muslims and blacks in fighting the apartheid regime that ruled the country during 1948-1994 has played an important role in the spread of Islam among the black community.

'We didn't know Islam that well before'

Mecid, a member of the Soweto Mosque community, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that as the black community, they embrace Islam.

"Thank Allah, more and more people are embracing Islam here. We've witnessed this change since the 1980s. We didn't know Islam that well before," he added.

Another member of the mosque community, Resul, said he used to be a Christian and has converted to Islam.

"They (Muslims) welcomed me very well. I feel like a part of a family," he noted.

Mohammad, another member of the community, said they had a very productive Ramadan this year, stressing that the mosques have attracted the youth in particular.