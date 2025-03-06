Sufis regard "Rabita-i mevt," or "thinking about death," as a foundational element of moral discipline. Contemplating death, in fact, provides the opportunity to understand life and perceive the depth of its value through the lens of death. In this regard, death serves as the mirror of life, shaping its meaning. When the Prophet Muhammad said, "Remember that which disturbs the enjoyment," his companions asked, "What is that?" and the prophet replied, "It is death." As a truth, death arrives unexpectedly and the illusion ends: truth emerges and falsehood fades away.

Muslims believe that life and death are created by God as a test for us. The purpose of this trial, as mentioned in the Quran, is to see who lives "in excellence." Who will live their life as though seeing God, and who will live differently? We cannot understand life without contemplating death. Without living life excellently, we will not be prepared for the true life after death. For this reason, life and death complement each other in shaping Ramadan and the lives of the believers.

Muslims do not view death as the end because they do not consider life on Earth as the beginning. The Earth is not a beginning, so death, understood as leaving this world, cannot be the end. To describe death, they use terms such as "migration," "passing" and "transition," which denote moving from one place to another. One of the most beautiful expressions is "being veiled," which signifies disappearing from view but being in a better place. When Muslim thinkers describe death as "the soul leaving the body, never to return," they have the same understanding. Death is not an absence but simply a migration.

Belief in the afterlife is one of the fundamental principles of Islam. A believer must accept this belief, or else they cannot be considered a true believer. However, the concept of the afterlife as the "other world" and this life as the "first world" brings with it illusions. We can fall into the misconception that our connection with God is postponed until the next life. Muslims do not think this way. For them, God is everywhere; we are with Him here, and we will be with Him in the hereafter. The afterlife is the place where we will encounter the Lord we have known here (through experience) in a more authentic way.

In Islamic scriptures, faith in God and faith in the afterlife are often mentioned together. This is due to our concept of God. For believers, God is not an abstract principle but a God with whom we can encounter and who will judge us. Belief in the afterlife separates our understanding of God from vague concepts of deity, especially deism. Therefore, belief in the afterlife is part of our belief in God and even guarantees it.

For Muslims, believing in the afterlife is not just about resurrection after death but about encountering God and gathering in His presence. This is the crucial point. For this reason, the concept of reincarnation seems absurd to Muslims. The belief in reincarnation, which turns the afterlife into something other than a meeting with God, is seen as a deviation that disregards or undermines this encounter. Muslims do not believe in God merely as the "principle of the universe." The Prophet Muhammad did not come to tell us about a divine principle. He spoke to us about the God who will judge and gather us in His presence.

Two important principles related to belief in the afterlife are only found in religion. The first is the issue of individuality. God created us as individuals, and we will be gathered as individuals in His presence. Each person's personality will be preserved under God's protection. The existence of the afterlife requires the preservation of ourselves. This is reflected in what is said about heaven and hell; if punishment and reward are mentioned, it means that our individual existence is protected.

The second issue is the individuality of God. This is often expressed through the term "Divine Essence." To overcome the ambiguity of the Divine Essence, revelation has provided us with information about divine attributes and actions. All of these affirm a belief in a God who addresses us as individuals, judges us based on our actions and ultimately rewards or punishes us. By offering us this opportunity, belief in the afterlife ensures our faith in God and our existence.