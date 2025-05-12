The spiritual leader of Catholics, Pope Leo XIV and head of the Vatican City State, announced that preparations are underway for a trip to mark the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea.

After the passing of Pope Francis on April 21, Pope Leo was elected as Pope during the papal conclave held on May 7-8. One of his first actions as Pope was to meet with nearly 4,000 journalists from around the world at the Vatican, following the conclave.

Leo welcomed the journalists in the Vatican's Pope Paul VI Audience Hall, and in his address, he said: "Peace begins with each of us. It starts with how we look at others, how we listen to them and how we speak about them," he added. "In this sense, our form of communication is of fundamental importance. We must say ‘no’ to the war of words and images. We must reject the paradigm of war."

Leo acknowledged the difficult times everyone has been facing, stating: "These days are a struggle for all of us, both in terms of living and narrating our lives. We should not shy away from these challenges. On the contrary, regardless of our roles, we are called to rise above mediocrity. The Church must accept the challenges posed by the times and communication and journalism cannot be outside of time and history."

Addressing the potential of artificial intelligence, Pope Leo emphasized the responsibility to guide communication tools for the common good, stressing that humanity can benefit from it if done wisely.

He also urged for cleaner, more constructive communication: “Let us purify communication from prejudice, hatred, fanaticism and violence. We do not need loud, flashy communication. What we need is communication that is ready to listen and hear the voices of the voiceless. Let us disarm words and, in doing so, contribute to disarming the world. A communication that disarms allows us to share a different perspective on the world and act according to human dignity.”

He continued: "You, as journalists, are at the forefront, telling stories of conflicts and hopes for peace, injustices and poverty and the efforts of many people quietly working for a better world. Therefore, I ask you to choose to communicate peace with intention and courage."

After his address, Leo personally greeted the journalists seated in the front rows.

During the event, a journalist reminded the Pope that Pope Francis had once expressed a desire to visit the site of the First Council of Nicaea for its 1700th anniversary, but unfortunately, his health did not allow it. The journalist asked whether Pope Leo XIV would honor the visit. To this, Leo responded: "I know this. We are preparing for it."

The First Council of Nicaea holds significant importance in Christian history. Convened by Roman Emperor Constantine I in 325, the council was attended by bishops from across the Christian world. During the council, crucial religious matters were discussed and decisions were made that would shape the future of Christianity.