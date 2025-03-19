With the change of time and space, judgments also change. Nothing remains the same. There is no going back and the old judgments cannot adapt to the new situation. For example, when Adam was created, something new happened. God created a being that could oppose His will, by His own will. No one forced Him to do this and no one existed by their own will or right. The Arabic word “kerem” is used to describe the creation of humans and the world. “Kerem” means to be generous with something undeserved. God created everything with His generosity and as a "gift." The universe came into existence as a divine gift. After Adam's creation, a new situation emerged in existence. The angels, who had constantly glorified and praised God, learned something new: the worship of a being with will and the names associated with it!

Some of the worship practices were taught to Adam by the angels, or more specifically, by Gabriel. This continued in the same manner. Gabriel was not only the angel who brought revelation but is also considered the teacher of the prophets. While teaching Adam how to perform the tawaf (circumambulation), Adam asked him: "What do you say when you perform the tawaf?" Gabriel replied: "Subhanallahi wa'l-hamdu lillah (Glory be to Allah and praise be to Allah)." Adam then said: "I need to add to this: Wa la hawla wa la quwwata illa billahi al-aliyyi al-azim." In other words, there is no power or strength except through Allah, the Most High, the Most Great.

Although humans may love power, God does not share His power with anyone. The moment they believe they are the most powerful, He renders them helpless. Therefore, piety can be understood as submission to God and seeking refuge in His power. Ablution is a way of cleansing oneself from the delusion of possessing power. It is about cleansing oneself of something that does not exist in order to reconcile with what truly exists!

In this sense, we begin by washing our hands. "Washing the hands" carries a significant meaning in religion. It signifies the beginning of the task. When a person washes their hands, it also indicates a confession. As we wash our hands, we prepare ourselves for peace by saying, "I am impure."

Since no one can approach the divine presence in their current state, the first act of every person is this confession. Thus, while ablution purifies us with water, this confession purifies our hearts and prepares us for peace. We wash our hands along with our arms. Hands represent our power. Expressions like "lay hands on," "put one's hands to," "having hands in something" and "pulling back" all refer to power and authority. However, when this power is attributed to the hands, they become, in a sense, polluted. What is polluted must be cleansed. Therefore, cleanliness starts from the hands and spreads to other organs. Now, we know that we have no power, no might, and no claim! In this way, we grow stronger, find the peak of power in helplessness and witness: A sparrow lifts and drops an eagle.

A person’s face is their truth, even their identity. To strengthen one's personality, a person might wash their face, but this makes them lose their status. Religion washes the face and cleanses their identity. Washing the face in ablution means washing the organs that turn to others. While washing the face, all the senses associated with it are also purified. The ears are cleansed from listening to bad words, the tongue and mouth are cleansed from gossip and claims and the nose and other organs are purified from their impurities. Washing the face corresponds to the sincerity in the words of Prophet Abraham, "I have turned my face toward God, the Creator of the heavens and the earth." Sincerity, which makes a person a true believer, is turning toward God and directing one’s face to Him. As the face is washed, the meaning of turning one’s being toward God is remembered, and by turning away from others, a lost identity is rebuilt.

Then, in submission to the Divine Will, the head is wiped. Finally, the feet are washed. Washing the feet corresponds to the verse said to Moses, "Take off your shoes, for you are in a sacred valley." When a person washes their feet, they enter the divine presence as a being of pure light. This is the true strength of a person. In this state, a person becomes light and can truly perceive their reality as it is.