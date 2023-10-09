The beginning of a journey is the moment that makes every travel enthusiast's heart race. Whether by plane, ship, bus, train, car, bicycle or motorcycle, the moment you board your chosen mode of transportation, your heart starts to beat faster.

Is it the journey or the destination that excites you the most? In my opinion, for travel enthusiasts, being on the road is more exhilarating than reaching the destination. It is an adventure that lasts from when you leave home until you return. Exploring only the destination while traveling does not nourish our souls with new cultures and flavors. The adventure that begins when you hit the road, the unexpected sights, the interesting encounters or even a very routine journey are magical moments for travelers.

Sometimes, you find yourself on a road that you wish would never end. It could be a train or bus journey filled with magnificent beauties. A train journey on a specially curated route can provide you with unforgettable moments and become the protagonist of a trip. There are many such routes created on different continents around the world. Yet, the European continent has countries with an ideal natural environment to create these routes.

Flam Railway

The Flam train operates on a magnificent route from Bergen, on the west coast of Norway, to the charming village of Flam, selected as the most beautiful train journey in the world by Lonely Planet and National Geographic. Starting from Myrdal station and ending in Flam, the train journey offers you the opportunity to explore stunning natural beauty and landscapes. This train takes you through at least 20 tunnels amid magnificent fjords, mountains, waterfalls and breathtaking scenery. One of the most beautiful stops on this route is undoubtedly the Kjosfossen Waterfall. The train stops for about 10 minutes at the waterfall. During this break, a local dancer dressed in red dances right next to the waterfall, accompanied by music. As if nature's show is not enough, you also witness this amazing performance.

This train is particularly popular during spring and summer months, and it's advisable to make reservations in advance. After the train journey in Flam, there are many tourist activities you can engage in to explore the surrounding area, such as fjord tours, nature hikes and bike tours.

The Flam Railway, located in the heart of the mountains and known as Flamsbana, offers an unforgettable experience with endless scenic views. This journey can be a fantastic experience for nature lovers and landscape photographers.

Bernina Express

The Bernina Express provides a fantastic opportunity to explore Switzerland's magnificent Alpine scenery from the comfort of your seat. It travels from Chur to Tirano, offering glaciers, lakes and impressive mountain peaks along the way. The panoramic glass carriages on the train will make you feel like you're right inside the breathtaking scenery.

During this four-hour journey surrounded by Alpine landscapes, you'll pass through 55 bridges and 196 tunnels, reaching an altitude of 2,253 meters. The Bernina Express, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is available for travel throughout the year. Choosing an experience accompanied by snow in the winter months might be more delightful.

Similar to other trains, booking your tickets in advance for the Bernina Express is recommended. For nature lovers, landscape photographers, and train enthusiasts, the Bernina Express offers an unforgettable experience, allowing you to feel the enchantment of the Alps up close.

A view of a train running on the Bernina railway beside Lake Bianco in Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2016. (Getty Images Photo)

Glacier Express

The Glacier Express, connecting Zermatt and St. Moritz, offers you the most splendid views of the Swiss Alps during its 7.5- to eight-hour journey. Passing through famous regions such as Matterhorn and the Rhine Valley, the train, like others, features panoramic windows. Slowly moving between glaciers, valleys and mountains, you can capture different and magnificent scenes from every window of the train. This route, popular in summer and autumn, promises magnificent valley and mountain views as you pass through 291 bridges and 91 tunnels. The Glacier Express also offers a restaurant where you can try local flavors while traveling in different ticket categories.

West Highland Line

The West Highland Line is a unique railway route offering an exceptional train journey from Glasgow to Mallaig Town. With tourist stations like Fort William, Ben Nevis Mountain, Glenfinnan and Arisaig, this route takes approximately five to six hours. Perhaps the most famous stop on this route is the Glenfinnan Viaduct, where a scene from the "Harry Potter" film series was shot. Therefore, it's an attraction for "Harry Potter" fans. If you wish, you can cross the Glenfinnan Viaduct with the Jacobite Steam Train, which portrays the train named Hogwarts Express in the movies, providing a nostalgic experience. You can explore Scotland's rich heritage and unique natural beauty on this route.

GoldenPass Line

The GoldenPass Line lets you see Switzerland's most beautiful towns and lakes as you travel from Lucerne to Montreux. During the approximately five to six hour journey, you will stop at wonderful destinations. On this route, you will witness the beauty of the Swiss Alps, including famous mountains like Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau, as well as lakes such as Brienzersee and Thunersee, lush green valleys and Swiss villages. Don't forget to book your tickets in advance for this unforgettable journey.