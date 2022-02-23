Yoga is known to be a very healthy form of exercise and a great workout that uses most of the body's muscles, but where it is done plays a huge part in whether it is beneficial to human health because the health benefits could easily be outweighed by the risk of death if, for example, you engage in the exercises on a multistory apartment building's rooftop.

This is exactly what happened in the Istanbul suburb of Kadıköy recently.

The moments of a young woman literally risking her life doing yoga on her apartment rooftop were captured on a mobile phone, with the footage being uploaded to social media.

While the images on social media shocked users, the woman dangerously doing yoga on her roof also terrified passersby. The footage shows the woman doing yoga exercises on the roof while seemingly oblivious to the danger she is putting herself in and the shock of neighbors.

Perhaps this is the start of a new kind of yoga – or maybe it's wiser to stick to less dangerous versions practiced on ground level. Both your body and neighbors will appreciate it.