A tragic event unfolded at Gondwana Private Game Reserve, one of South Africa’s largest wildlife reserves. FC Conradie, the reserve’s co-founder and CEO, was fatally attacked by an elephant while attempting to drive the animal away from a tourist area.

The 39-year-old businessman was first struck by a nearly 6-ton African bull elephant and then crushed, resulting in his death.

The incident occurred at a popular safari destination in South Africa, frequently visited by tourists for recreational safaris.

Conradie, who also managed the sports company Caylix Group, was known for his deep love of nature. On Tuesday morning, around 8 a.m., Conradie was trying to move a herd of elephants away from the tourist accommodation area when one of the bulls charged at him. Witnesses on site reported that the elephant first knocked him down with its tusks before trampling him repeatedly.

Although game rangers present at the scene witnessed the attack, they were unable to intervene in time. Conradie, a millionaire entrepreneur and the owner of the safari company, could not be saved.

Holding honorary degrees in zoology, animal studies, business and marketing, Conradie was regarded by those close to him as an ambitious entrepreneur with a passionate dedication to wildlife conservation. Gondwana Private Game Reserve is a luxury destination favored by celebrities, with nightly stays costing up to 900 pounds ($1,110) per person. The reserve is part of the renowned "Big 5" wildlife parks, which are home to lions, buffalo, rhinos, leopards, and elephant herds native to southern Africa.

The horrifying attack took place during a peak visitor period at the reserve. It remains unclear whether any tourists witnessed the tragic incident.