Earthlings may find out what outer space smells like as its fragrance will be released soon.

CNN reported that the perfume, “Eau de Space,” was developed by Steve Pearce, a chemist and the founder of Omega Ingredients, who contracted with NASA in 2008. According to astronauts, it has a smell like “a mix of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries and rum."

Eau de Space will be released through Kickstarter, an American public-benefit corporation based in Brooklyn. According to the fragrance’s Kickstarter page, Eau de Space will be ready for delivery by October 2020 and will cost about $15.

The product was originally designed in 2008 for helping astronauts prepare for the smell before their duty, and it took for years for experts to perfect the fragrance.

With the project, developers aim to increase science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning for K-12 students.