Photographer Cengiz Kudat has taken an extraordinary approach to promote tourism in Diyarbakır, the largest city in southeastern Turkey home to ancient civilizations, by using models in astronaut costumes.

Kudat is having photoshoots across 21 different locations in the city to boost tourism in cooperation with the Ministry of Trade and Technology, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as well as the Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality and the Governorate.

Inspired by the International Sky Observation Event at the 3,000-year-old ancient Zerzevan Castle, Kudat wants to reunite the city's ancient heritage with the contemporary, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Zerzevan Castle, with its unique architecture and style, is seen as one of the best-preserved Roman garrisons in the world, according to UNESCO.

The hinterland of the castle once formed the extreme borders of the Roman Empire in the east and witnessed the struggles of top-tier powers of the era in their pursuit to dominate the region economically, politically and militarily.

The ruins of the castle walls scale up to 15 meters (49 feet) in height around the complex, which used to contain watchtowers, a church, an administrative building, depots for weapons and grain, shelters, graves and rock tombs.

The photoshoot locations include the Diyarbakır Fortress and Hevsel Gardens Cultural Landscape, both inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List, the Grand Mosque (Ulu Camii), Malabadi Bridge, the Zervevan Castle, Birkleyn Caves and more.

Noting that he will have a total of 21 different concepts, Kudat said the project was his dream.

“I’ll crown the photoshoots with an exhibition,” Kudat said, adding that he’d like to hold the exhibition in the city, followed by ones in other cities.