Researchers at England's health body have found that receiving a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can cut transmission of the coronavirus by up to 50% in another set of promising results.

In a new study published on Wednesday, Public Health England said people who were given a single dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines and became infected at least three weeks later were between 38% and 49% less likely to pass the virus on to people living in their homes.

Protection happened two weeks after vaccination, and its figures were compared to people who were unvaccinated.

Work is now underway to see if two doses can prevent further transmission, and work is being carried out on how vaccines can prevent the virus from spreading in the general population.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock described it as "terrific news."

"We already know vaccines save lives and this study is the most comprehensive real-world data showing they also cut transmission of this deadly virus," he said.

"It further reinforces that vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic as they protect you and they may prevent you from unknowingly infecting someone in your household."

He added that everyone should make sure they receive their second dose of the vaccine.

The news and comments come as Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Britons would use their National Health Service (NHS) app to prove they are COVID-19-free, similar to how Turkey has been tracking and tracing cases with its HES (Life Fits Into Home) app and codes.

Currently, the app allows people to book appointments but will soon show if people have been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus.