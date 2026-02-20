U.S. space officials said Friday that NASA is now aiming to launch four astronauts on its Artemis II voyage around the moon on March 6 after resolving rocket-fueling issues in a second major rehearsal this week, though they warned additional preparation could still push the date back.

The U.S. space agency on Thursday night capped a nearly 50-hour rehearsal of the Artemis II launch countdown, fueling the rocket with some 730,000 gallons of propellant ⁠without running ⁠into the pesky hydrogen leaks that hobbled an initial rehearsal last month, officials said during a news conference.

Artemis program managers were elated that the Wet Dress Rehearsal, a comprehensive simulation of the Space Launch System's launch-day countdown, went smoothly, but ⁠said remaining work ahead could still push the launch date further into NASA's March launch window.

"I felt ​like last night was a big step ​in us earning our right to fly. So, felt really good, ⁠very ‌proud of ‌the team," said NASA launch director ⁠Charlie Blackwell-Thompson.

Remaining work ‌includes testing the rocket's flight termination system and ​conducting a sweeping Flight ⁠Readiness Review, a day-long meeting ⁠of agency management during which they effectively ⁠double-check all ​rocket hardware and mission procedures before liftoff.