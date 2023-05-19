Researchers from Switzerland have discovered microorganisms in the Alps and the Arctic that can break down plastic even at low temperatures, according to research published in the Frontiers in Microbiology.

Using plastics buried in Alpine and Arctic soils, as well as plastics collected from Arctic terrestrial environments during their laboratory incubation, scientists from the Swiss Federal Institute WSL isolated 34 microbial strains and tested their degradation abilities at 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit).

Non-biodegradable polyethylene (PE), which is heavily used in packaging and consumer products, could not be degraded by the microorganisms tested. However, while more than half of the tested microorganisms produced biodegradable polyester-polyurethane at 15 degrees Celsius, they were able to degrade every plastic except two types of PE.

The study was also encouraging, showing for the first time that several taxa can degrade plastics, as well as showing that they can degrade at lower temperatures than previous studies.

Previous microbial plastic degradation has mostly been studied at temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius.

Microorganisms hold significant potential for achieving a sustainable plastics economy.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), approximately 460 million tons of plastic are produced worldwide each year. In this context, the demand for the most important raw materials, crude oil and plastic, continues to increase. It is estimated that the amount of plastic production could double by 2050 with increasing demand.

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) predicts that plastic pollution can be reduced by 80% by 2040, by implementing these three changes, which are reuse, recycling and product redirection and diversification.

According to WWF, only 10% of the plastics used in the world go to recycling.