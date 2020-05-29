Electronic masks developed by a university in Turkey stop microbes and viruses from entering the body, and leaving through respiration, including the novel coronavirus.

Two doctors from Aksaray University in central Turkey developed the masks as part of their ongoing project, which aims to stop microbes and viruses from entering the body, and leaving through respiration, including the novel coronavirus.

During the COVID-19 lockdown researchers have been focusing on new research, trying to make the most of their time, Dr. Tarık Yılmaz said.

Finding masks have been harder during the lockdown, he added.

"Some European countries banned selling masks to other countries. It became a really serious issue. We wanted to produce masks for that reason. First, we designed portable and self-cleaning masks. After that, we wanted to make another kind that could destroy the viruses. Research since the 1900s shows that ultraviolet lights kill viruses. We needed time to insert this technology into masks. We created an electricity base and made it possible to reach the time span to kill the virus. Thus, we produced masks killing viruses with ultraviolet lights," he said.

Yılmaz also added that they used electrical silver because silver also kills viruses. They developed a new electric filter, which would kill viruses entering the body.

Dr. Emre Arslan said they have been working on this project for two months. They combined the optimum aspects of various projects and brought them together for the electrical masks.

"We created a filter which cleans with ultraviolet lights, catching viruses. Viruses that are caught will be destroyed in this filter. This mask receives energy from power banks. It can be used for 12 hours straight. We also filed an application for patenting the project. We hope we will get a positive answer soon," he added.