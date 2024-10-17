U.S. space agency NASA on Tuesday said that the sun has reached its solar maximum period, which could continue for another year, leading to opportunities to spot auroras over the next several months.

NASA researchers explained that the current solar maximum, which began around two years ago, may still have more time to run, but final confirmation will depend on further analysis of the data collected so far. This phase usually lasts about three to four years, scientists said.

Solar activity follows an 11-year cycle, fluctuating between periods of calm and heightened activity. During a solar maximum, increased solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) lead to a surge in geomagnetic storms, often resulting in stunning displays of northern lights or auroras.

"This announcement doesn't mean that this is the peak of solar activity we'll see this solar cycle," said Elsayed Talaat, director of space weather operations at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). "While the sun has reached the solar maximum period, the month that solar activity peaks on the sun will not be identified for months or years."

In recent days, bright red and green auroras were visible across various regions, including Germany, the United States, Britain and even as far south as the Mediterranean region.

These natural light shows occur when charged particles from CMEs interact with the Earth's magnetic field, triggering geomagnetic storms that light up the sky.

Although the likelihood of witnessing these colourful lights is greatest during peak solar activity, NASA scientists said that auroras can still be observed as the solar cycle wanes.